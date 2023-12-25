If anyone is in the holiday spirit this year, it’s Brandy. Back in November, the R&B legend unveiled her eighth studio LP, Christmas With Brandy, a 12-track offering with a single assist from her daughter, Sy’Rai. Mere days after that release, she appeared in the Netflix film Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham, Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs.

Today (Dec. 25), VIBE published a feature with Brandy, where she spoke on her reasoning behind going the holiday route for her latest body of work. “[They] have been really asking me to make a Christmas album. And I was really in the spirit,” she said. “I thought it would be a great idea to finally have one. I have seven albums out and no Christmas album. I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, I need something to connect with the fans.’ I thought this was the perfect way and the perfect holiday to do that.”