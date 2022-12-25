Floyd Mayweather Jr. wants to know that he is appreciated year-round and not just on major holidays. The boxing champion made an Instagram post on Christmas Eve, where he declared he “will not be accepting gifts on Christmas, [his] birthday, Valentine’s Day or Father’s Day.”

Before he could be dubbed a Scrooge, Mayweather said he is more than happy to shower those closest to him with gifts and that he regularly does so out of love. “I constantly give gifts all throughout the year because I feel every day is worth celebrating and not just some commercialized holiday.”

He then asked, “Where’s the thought behind a gift if it’s only given on a holiday?” The post continued, “You only think of giving me a gift when society says you should give gifts? I understand people can’t give me what I give them, but it’s the small thoughtful things that count. It’s all about reciprocation. The random gift on any given day is priceless, not the gifts I receive [four] times a year. I’m better than that.”

Last week, TMZ revealed that he spent upwards of $1 million gifting members of his crew with custom diamond-encrusted TMT chains. He also commissioned notable jeweler Johnny Dang to craft two hefty TMT pendants and chains that were covered with diamonds. Mayweather also shelled out money for 100 customized GOAT jackets.

The retired boxer will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the highest-earning athletes of his time. Forbes estimated he brought in upwards of $900 million between 2009 and 2019. In October, Variety reported that Mayweather inked a deal with Hidden Empire Films to create “The GOAT,” a docuseries about his life. In a statement, he said, “Now is the perfect time to share my story with the world and let viewers in on my journey from early days of hardships to overcoming adversity to become the athlete and entrepreneur I am today.”

See Mayweather’s posts about not accepting gifts below.