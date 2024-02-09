Today (Feb. 9), Latto unveiled a new single titled “Sunday Service,” which was produced by Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It. The track is full of hard-hitting bars for any and all detractors, including a few lines that many believe were aimed at Ice Spice.

“Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b**ch/ Stop all that motherf**kin’ yellin’, h**, ’cause I ain’t buyin’ what you’re sellin’, h**/ Think I’m the s**t? B**ch, I know it, h**, Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though…”

“Sunday Service” arrives a short time after Ice Spice commented about Latto’s TikTok snippet for the song, where fans could see the Bronx star’s video playing on a television in the background.

“Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet? I thought it was fake, I thought it had to be AI, but no,” she said during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Twitter Spaces. “Like, be bold, but if you’re going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet?” Ice Spice also liberated a track of her own, “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which was presumed to be a diss to her Atlanta-area counterpart.

It’s been a couple of years since Latto blessed the masses with her sophomore studio LP, 777, a 13-song offering with assists from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black. Since then, she’s remained on the radar via well-received drops like “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, “Lottery” with Lu Kala, “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B and “ISSA PARTY” with Baby Drill. Press play on Latto’s “Sunday Service” single below.