Latto sends off a warning shot with hard-hitting "Sunday Service" single
The track was produced by Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It.
Today (Feb. 9), Latto unveiled a new single titled “Sunday Service,” which was produced by Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It. The track is full of hard-hitting bars for any and all detractors, including a few lines that many believe were aimed at Ice Spice.
“Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b**ch/ Stop all that motherf**kin’ yellin’, h**, ’cause I ain’t buyin’ what you’re sellin’, h**/ Think I’m the s**t? B**ch, I know it, h**, Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though…”
“Sunday Service” arrives a short time after Ice Spice commented about Latto’s TikTok snippet for the song, where fans could see the Bronx star’s video playing on a television in the background.
“Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet? I thought it was fake, I thought it had to be AI, but no,” she said during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Twitter Spaces. “Like, be bold, but if you’re going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet?” Ice Spice also liberated a track of her own, “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which was presumed to be a diss to her Atlanta-area counterpart.
It’s been a couple of years since Latto blessed the masses with her sophomore studio LP, 777, a 13-song offering with assists from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black. Since then, she’s remained on the radar via well-received drops like “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, “Lottery” with Lu Kala, “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B and “ISSA PARTY” with Baby Drill. Press play on Latto’s “Sunday Service” single below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
8 best Super Bowl performances
Maxo Kream drops off new visual for "Bang The Bus"
Trending
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.
Mo'Nique is bringing "the whole truth" to "Club Shay Shay" podcast
Mo’Nique is bringing laughs and truth bombs to “Club Shay Shay” after teasing her upcoming appearance on the podcast.
Roc Nation's iconic pre-Grammy brunch has reportedly been canceled for 2024
Roc Nation has been hosting the famed event since 2011.
21 innovative women of color and the game-changing inventions they designed
In honor of Women’s History Month, we present this list of incredible women responsible for essentials the world can’t live without.