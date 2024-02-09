Latto
Photo: Cover art for Latto’s “Sunday Service” single

Latto sends off a warning shot with hard-hitting "Sunday Service" single

The track was produced by Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2024

Today (Feb. 9), Latto unveiled a new single titled “Sunday Service,” which was produced by Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It. The track is full of hard-hitting bars for any and all detractors, including a few lines that many believe were aimed at Ice Spice.

“Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b**ch/ Stop all that motherf**kin’ yellin’, h**, ’cause I ain’t buyin’ what you’re sellin’, h**/ Think I’m the s**t? B**ch, I know it, h**, Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though…”

“Sunday Service” arrives a short time after Ice Spice commented about Latto’s TikTok snippet for the song, where fans could see the Bronx star’s video playing on a television in the background.

“Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet? I thought it was fake, I thought it had to be AI, but no,” she said during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Twitter Spaces. “Like, be bold, but if you’re going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet?” Ice Spice also liberated a track of her own, “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which was presumed to be a diss to her Atlanta-area counterpart.

It’s been a couple of years since Latto blessed the masses with her sophomore studio LP, 777, a 13-song offering with assists from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black. Since then, she’s remained on the radar via well-received drops like “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, “Lottery” with Lu Kala, “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B and “ISSA PARTY” with Baby Drill. Press play on Latto’s “Sunday Service” single below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Killer Mike shows support to Kai Cenat and Adin Ross after their Grammy win critiques

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.09.2024

Studio Sessions | Manny Galvez explains how Lil Wayne is no different than LeBron James

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2024

Lil Wayne speaks on the possibility of a Hot Boys tour following B.G.'s request

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2024

8 best Super Bowl performances

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.09.2024

Fivio Foreign says female rap beef isn't that serious: "They can do whatever"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.08.2024

Check out Tee Grizzley's latest visual for "One of One"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024

Maxo Kream drops off new visual for "Bang The Bus"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024

Social media reacts to the use of Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" in "Knuckles" trailer

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024

Apple Music unveils 'Where's Usher?' short film ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024

Conway The Machine shows support for Eminem after Benzino diss: "I’m always gonna ride with big bro"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024

Nicki Minaj responds to "FTCU" viral dance originator after fans speak out

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.07.2024

10 times that Tyler, The Creator outrapped MCs on their own track

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2024

Killer Mike commemorates 2024 Grammy Awards sweep with autographed $100 broom

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's daughters appear in new visual for "Talking / Once Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2024

Little Simz shares tracklist and release date for 'Drop 7' project

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2024
View More

Revolt - New Episodes