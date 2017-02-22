Image Image Credit VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Hip Hop, born on the streets of New York City, has always been intertwined with the pursuit of success against all odds. For so long, earning the respect of its players meant embodying the hustler's spirit, boasting self-made rags-to-riches stories that exemplified not only an artist's resilience and ambition but also their ingenuity. The early 2000s were underscored by flashy music videos on “106 & Park” and movies like Paid In Full. Rappers are still flexing their entrepreneurial muscles by diversifying their investment portfolios with multiple ventures like real estate.

The notion of getting money beyond royalty checks changed what it meant to rule and how stars arrived at the top. A thriving music career is measured by more than Billboard- charting hits and factors in an artist's ability to forge wealth and captivate audiences in other avenues.

These lyricists are reshaping communities and leaving an indelible mark on the property market through strategic acquisitions, development projects and revitalization efforts. From flipping homes to refining entire neighborhoods, check out these savvy hitmakers making significant moves in brick and mortar.

1. JAY-Z

Hailing from Marcy Projects of Brooklyn, JAY-Z's journey to billionaire mogul is a testament to the power of ambition and perseverance. As one of the most influential figures in Hip Hop history, JAY-Z possesses extensive investments. Through his record label, Roc Nation, and various business ventures, including his foray into real estate, Hov has cemented his legacy as a visionary entrepreneur.

With stake in luxury properties and development projects, he has accumulated wealth and created opportunities for community enrichment in underserved neighborhoods. In 2023, Hov and Beyoncé reportedly made the most expensive real estate transaction in California’s history, purchasing a property valued at $200 million.

2. Rick Ross

Rick Ross started his entrepreneurship journey in 2008 with record label Maybach Music Group. The "Aston Martin Music" rapper and self-proclaimed biggest boss is the homeowner of an extravagant, famous 109-room estate in Georgia that previously belonged to boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, along with properties in Miami and Houston.

3. Master P

Master P is another rapper/entrepreneur who has built a financial empire. Rising to prominence with his independent label, No Limit Records, Master P parlayed his success in the music industry into numerous lucrative businesses. The "Make 'Em Say Ugh'' emcee reportedly owns a real estate and property management company, PM Properties, among other ventures, such as being a limited partner with Rap Snacks.

He has amassed an impressive residential catalog and emerged as an aspirational voice, championing entrepreneurship and inspiring others to build wealth in several industries. In an interview with AfroTech, the mogul discussed ownership, saying, “When you look at our culture, we don’t own anything and we don’t control anything. So, we can’t build economic empowerment. Then, we wait on other cultures and other people to help us, and we’re not able to put money back into the community. We don’t control where the money goes. For me, that control is so important. That’s the only way that we can grow as a culture and we can build generational wealth for us.”

4. Nas

With classic albums like Illmatic and It Was Written, Nas solidified his status as one of Hip Hop's greatest lyricists, spitting rhymes about the fallacy of the American dream. More than a king on the mic, Nas made smart investments and amplified the importance of giving back to local communities by taking a chance on startups. In 2022, he participated in a funding round for Metaverse real estate company Everyrealm through his venture capital firm, QueensBridge Venture Partners.

5. Drake

Drake solidified himself as a 21st century icon in both the music and real estate industries with his shrewd investments and enterprising vision. Alongside his platinum-selling albums and record-breaking hits, Drake has ventured into luxury real estate development. One notable project was his collaboration with Ferris Rafauli to create "The Embassy," a lavish mansion in Toronto's upscale Bridle Path neighborhood.

6. 50 Cent

50 Cent's rise to fame with debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' catapulted him into the spotlight. However, his astute business acumen and foresight set him apart from peers. Recognizing the unpredictable nature of the music business, 50 Cent delved into real estate and other projects like his television imprints, seizing opportunities to build a diversified portfolio of assets. Capitalizing on his success in both enterprises, the entertainment powerhouse purchased a 985,000-square-foot facility to house the G-Unit Films and Television studio in 2023.

7. Ye

The Graduation rapper, heralded as a pillar of fashion, stows an original clothing line and partnerships with Balenciaga, GAP and Nike under his belt. Adding to his repertoire of lucrative enterprises, he has also invested in luxury real estate. Spearheading ambitious projects that redefine modern living, Ye collaborated with renowned architect Claudio Silvestrin to create futuristic residences like his former ultra-minimalistic Manhattan loft.

8. Birdman

As the co-founder of Cash Money Records, Birdman has played a pivotal role in defining the Southern Hip Hop landscape. The music vet amassed considerable wealth and utilized his resources to expand his portfolio in the process. The rapper's former sprawling, waterfront $35 million mansion in Miami Beach exemplified his penchant for opulence and grandeur. This luxurious property, boasting panoramic ocean views, famously featured a $2 million gold toilet.

9. T.I.

Through his real estate investments, it's clear that urban renewal, entrepreneurship and financial empowerment are at the forefront of T.I.'s legacy. He has acquired multiple properties in local neighborhoods, including one of Atlanta's hottest tourist attractions, the Trap Music Museum, and several affordable housing units.

In a conversation with Dame Dash and DJ Envy on a panel in 2022, the rapper said his commitment to real estate began with seeing how much good his money could do. “I started buying and flipping houses in 2001 with my uncle. As it grew, I just went from residential to commercial and just continued to buy, build, and grow. And now it’s grown to a place [where] I’m about to complete my first real estate development, mixed-use affordable housing right on Bankhead where I grew up at. Just seeing how much good use I can put my money to, you know what I mean? Because there was so many times I could have went and bought things that were more liabilities than assets, and I have still done that too, but I see how much more value the money can bring not just [for] myself, for others as well. That’s how we can build communities... Not just have our money represent us, but have our money represent our communities as well,” he stated.

10. Queen Latifah

When Queen Latifah called for "U.N.I.T.Y.,” she meant it. A trailblazing figure in both the music and entertainment industries, she has acquired savvy investments in real estate. Alongside her illustrious career, the songstress is co-president of real estate development firm Blue Sugar Corporation. In 2022, the company broke ground on a project to build 76 townhomes in Queen Latifah's hometown, Newark, New Jersey. In an interview, she said, "To me, Newark is ours. Newark is yours. And I don't want people to think that they can't live in their own communities."

11. Ice Cube

A groundbreaking icon in Hip Hop and cinema straight out of California, Ice Cube has acquired various residential and commercial properties, showcasing a diverse portfolio of assets. The N.W.A breakout star reportedly purchased a $7.25 million Marina Del Rey Mansion from actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in 2022, equipped with 13 rooms and a movie theater.

12. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg took the music industry by storm, then expanded to other businesses like his culinary collaborations with Martha Stewart and dabblings in the cannabis industry. Snoop has also acquired various residential and commercial properties. While his earliest purchases might not compare to his current assets, the rapper's first mansion is forever embedded in pop culture after being featured on an episode of “MTV Cribs,” which fans consider a classic.

13. Ludacris

Ludacris slammed onto the scene with Georgia flair, presenting an assertive Dirty South demeanor. But he didn't stop there. Shifting his focus away from music, Luda leveraged his success to build a legacy of wealth and prosperity. The rap star invested in upscale Los Angeles condos and more.