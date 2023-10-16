Image Image Credit Monica Morgan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dame Dash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dame Dash is neither confirming nor denying that Cam’ron and Mase are joining the c-suite of Roc-A-Fella Records after he was ordered by a judge to sell his share in the company to satisfy a six-figure lawsuit judgment.

However, he is continuing to fuel speculation that the two emcees are at the top of his list when it comes to buyers. He did not shy away from being open to handing over his reigns to his fellow Harlem natives in a new discussion shared by America Nu Network, a media platform founded and funded by the entrepreneur.

The music executive, JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke launched the Hip Hop label in 1994 but have since severed their professional ties to one another sans the label. “What I can say is this, in this very moment, they could have it. They might have it,” he said. “If you remember about two years ago… I was trying to sell my shares at public auction, and JAY and Biggs sued me, or had Roc-A-Fella Inc. sue me and say that I was trying to sell all of the shares. You know, just so that people knew that if I tried to sell my one share that they would hit you with a lawsuit," he claimed.

Dash further stated that he is ready to move on from the Roc chapter altogether and that Cam’ron and Mase are ideal candidates to steer the company alongside the 4:44 artist and his longtime business partner and friend, Biggs. “I’m just celebrating the fact that I can freely sell it and that I have the option to sell it to Cam and Mase, and I’m not saying that I haven’t,” he said, adding to the speculation about the deal. “I’m saying… I like to pass the torch, you know, and I like what they’ve done. They didn’t fold, they from Harlem, we all came up together, and it would be fun to see them running Roc-A-Fella.”

“Even if, like, somebody else wants it, you know I’ma lean towards my n**gas… It’s just fun to see us years later in this sort of position of power that I can just be like, ‘Yo, y’all want that?’ and they can just go get it… I think they add value to it,” said Dash. The two “It Is What It Is” hosts addressed the rumors during the opening of their Feb. 28 episode. Hear what they had to say below.