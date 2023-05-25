Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Stringer via Getty Images and Johnny Louis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ludacris and Katt Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2024 has already been a big year for Ludacris. He joined Usher at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and was announced as one of the judges for season two of Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow.” Another highlight for the Grammy Award winner was his spat with Katt Williams, which stemmed from the comedian’s comments on “Club Shay Shay” in January.

Today (April 1), Ludacris looked back on the incident, which saw the two trading freestyles, during “The Breakfast Club.” Specifically, he addressed Williams’ rumors about the pair being “invited to an Illuminati thing” prior to him ultimately being cast for the Fast & Furious franchise.

"I wouldn't be the right person to ask that question," Ludacris stated. "I have no idea if he was offered a role in [Fast & Furious]. I do know that I saw him at Rick Ross' crib some years back and everything was perfectly fine. But he's a comedian, you know, and he tells jokes, so it is what it is."

He continued, “It was so laughable — what he said — to me, I couldn’t believe what he was saying. I took it as laughable because he’s a comedian, and that’s why I kind of responded with some laughable stuff.”

Elsewhere, host DJ Envy asked if Ludacris could beat Williams in a foot race, likely referring to the comic’s viral 40-yard dash at the Dallas Cowboys' training headquarters. “That’s a great question. I don’t know ‘cause he is fast out there, for sure,” the emcee responded.

Ludacris’ remarks garnered praise from people in the comment section, who applauded him for remaining professional. “Love his response. Don’t need to add fuel to the [fire],” shared one user. Another reply read, “I love how he responded! Perfect! Why stress over a lie? Perfectly dealt with!”

Williams’ initial interview with Shannon Sharpe has over 64 million YouTube views to date at the time of writing. During their nearly three-hour conversation, the Ohio native mentioned Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, Cedric The Entertainer, Mo’Nique and more.