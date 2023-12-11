Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Katt Williams and Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (March 3) evening, Katt Williams responded to Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” invite.

During his show in Charlotte, North Carolina, the comedian joked, “Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour, and she told so many people, a million people hit my phone at the same time. It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down so my phone could cool off on the charger."

Williams appeared to be referencing the nationwide cellular outage AT&T had on Feb. 22. Customers were unable to use their phones without access to Wi-Fi due to an internal company error, per the brand’s press statement.

Minaj initially asked the Barbz how much it would cost to book Williams for her global trek just days earlier on Feb. 20. “I know that this is the busiest man in show business. I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in show biz,” she said during an Instagram Live. “Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price to be a part of the ‘Pink Friday 2 [World] Tour’?”

The Cincinnati native is currently on the road for his “The Dark Matter Tour.” Williams is slated to perform in major cities like Dallas, New Orleans, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Nashville and Cleveland in the coming months. The finale will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 11.

Minaj, on the other hand, kicked off her tour last Friday (March 1) in Oakland, California. The music superstar will be making stops in New York City, London, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta and more. Singer and rapper Monica also announced she would join the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” as a supporting act in February.

“I get a chance to hit all these cities that mean so much to me. Atlanta, of course, New Orleans, [and] Nashville. We’re coming to every city that we possibly can. I’m really grateful for Nicki because she’s one of those people that always said, ‘Monica meant everything to my childhood,’” the singer revealed on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”