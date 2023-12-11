Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 29), Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram to reveal a second leg for her ongoing "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." Following a slew of European dates, the concert run will return to America in September with stops in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, and more. The final destination will take place in Minaj's hometown of Queens this October.

The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" kicked off in Oakland this past March and has boasted supporting appearances from the likes of Tyga, Fivio Foreign, 50 Cent, Big Sean, Sada Baby, Cyndi Lauper, and longtime collaborator Drake. In Boston, JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch joined the Young Money star on stage to perform the "Queen Mix" of "Super Freaky Girl." According to Billboard, the tour earned over $67 million based on the first 34 shows, making it the highest-grossing of all time by a female rapper, as well as the ninth-highest-grossing tour by a rapper overall.

As REVOLT previously reported, Minaj was forced to postpone the Manchester, U.K. date after being placed in custody by Dutch police on suspicion of drug possession.

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show," she could be heard saying on a livestream. "They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now [they’re] saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when [people] are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else [has] failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."

After being released from jail on a fine, Minaj continued, "They succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded [at] getting to the root of it all by recording them [and] posting everything in real time… I’ll have the lawyers [and] God take it from here [though]."