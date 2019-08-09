Image Image Credit Ole Berg-Rusten/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Sept. 4), Billboard shared a new cover story with Megan Thee Stallion. In the lengthy interview, she spoke on fellow Texan Beyoncé, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, her love for Japanese culture, and more. Others, including GloRilla, Victoria Monét, and Chinara Butler, the widow of Chad "Pimp C" Butler, gave the XXL Freshman alum her flowers throughout the feature.

Eventually, Megan's relationship with Nicki Minaj and the diss tracks that stemmed from their public fallout were brought up. “I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing,” the “Savage” rapper stated. “If people feel like I’m somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you’re reaching up at me. I must be some kind of competition. That makes me feel good. That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn’t the s**t, y’all wouldn’t be worried about me.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, she was asked if the conflict could ever be squashed. "I still to this day don’t know what the problem is," she admitted. "I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is."

Back in 2019, Megan and Nicki teamed up on the track "Hot Girl Summer," which also featured Ty Dolla Sign. Sometime after the Houston star's "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B, the Pink Friday 2 talent seemed to aim at her peer via subliminal lines on songs like "Seeing Green," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," and "FTCU." Back in January, Megan returned fire with the chart-topping "HISS," complete with bars like, "These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan's Law, I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start." Nicki immediately responded with fiery tweets before dropping "Big Foot" a few days later.