On Sunday (May 5), Drake dropped off a new single titled "THE HEART PART 6," a direct response to Kendrick Lamar's flurry of disses over the weekend. Utilizing a sample of Aretha Franklin's "Prove It," the Toronto star took aim at the Compton emcee with progressively dark rhymes about a variety of topics, including what he called false accusations from the opposition. He then closed the song with a speech about the entire battle.

"I'm not gonna lie, this s**t was some good exercise. Like, it's good to get out [and] get the pen workin'," Drake began before repeating his lying claims and acknowledging Lamar's prolific output. "At least your fans are gettin' some raps out of you. I'm happy I could motivate you [and] bring you back to the game... Just let me know when we're gettin' to the facts. Everything in my s**t is facts. I'm waitin' on you to return the favor."

As expected, fans and peers alike hopped on social media to discuss "THE HEART PART 6" and the outcome of the war on wax. "You can still be a Drake fan and be a functioning rational human being and admit he lost this one," wrote user msolurin. "Y'all sounding crazy out here turning into conspiracy theorists on his behalf -- it's okay. By the sound of Drake’s voice in this last track, he knows he took the L, too."

Problem, who'd been rooting for Lamar as part of the West Coast Hip Hop scene, gave the OVO talent some credit for standing up to the challenge. "At least he got down, though. That’s more than I can say about a lot of people," the "Keep Ya Head" rapper tweeted.

Prior to "THE HEART PART 6," Lamar let off a couple of disses with "meet the grahams" and "Not Like Us," the latter of which quickly became a club anthem thanks to production provided by DJ Mustard. Both were in response to Drake's "Family Matters" drop, a seven-minute offering accompanied by a visual showing the destruction of a minivan -- a clear representation of the vehicle seen prominently on Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city artwork.

Check out some other responses about “THE HEART PART 6” and more below.