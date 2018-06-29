Image Image Credit Lorne Thomson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Roy Ayers Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Roy Ayers wasn’t just a musician. He was an architect who laid the foundation for a myriad of genres and helped bridge the gap between generations of music lovers. His family announced his death on Wednesday (March 5) in a heartfelt statement on social media.

“It is with great sadness the family of legendary vibraphonist Roy Ayers announce his passing... in New York City,” the message read on Instagram. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed.” They also noted that a celebration of his life will be held in the near future.

A true pioneer who redefined music

Ayers’ contributions to music extend far beyond his most famous track, “Everybody Loves The Sunshine.” The Los Angeles born talent’s early albums, including West Coast Vibes and Virgo Vibes, showcased his mastery of the vibraphone, but it was in the ‘70s, following the formation of Roy Ayers Ubiquity, when his signature sound took shape. His ability to blend jazz, funk and soul with a futuristic edge made him a pioneer in ways that are still being unpacked today.

His work became a blueprint for Hip Hop, with his “Sunshine” single alone being flipped by the likes of Brand Nubian, Dr. Dre, J. Cole and Tupac Shakur. Beyond samples, Ayers actively engaged with the next generation of musicians. His collaborations with artists like Alicia Keys, The Roots and Tyler, The Creator were moments where past and future converged in perfect harmony.

Artists pay tribute to Ayers’ timeless influence

As news of his passing spread, artists from across the industry took to social media to pay their respects. 9th Wonder captured the depth of Ayers’ influence, writing, “Without you, there would be no us. RIP to the master of euphoric rhythm.” DJ Jazzy Jeff reflected on how much Ayers gave to the culture, stating, “You embraced US as much as we embraced YOU. Thank you, Roy, for giving all of us sunshine.”

Singer Estelle shared a deeply personal memory of performing alongside Ayers, recounting how it connected her to her Trinidadian roots and family history. “Music has taken me to some of the most incredible places, and I’ve sung with and for some incredible humans," she expressed. "Thank you for allowing me to be on stage with you.”

Check out a wealth of other tributes below. REVOLT extends our condolences to Roy Ayers’ loved ones.