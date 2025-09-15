Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner and actress Phylicia Rashad attending 'Franciscan Games' on September 26, 1987 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Phylicia Rashad’s Emmys tribute highlighted the enduring bond she shared with Malcolm-Jamal Warner from their years on “The Cosby Show.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for playing Theo Huxtable, passed away in July while vacationing in Costa Rica.

The tribute placed Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s career within the broader legacy of Black family representation on television.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards paused its celebration Sunday (Sept. 14) night to honor television legends who passed away over the past year, including Malcolm-Jamal Warner. As Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill performed “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” Phylicia Rashad took the stage to pay tribute to her longtime TV son.

Warner, who rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” shared eight seasons of on-screen life with Rashad, who portrayed Clair Huxtable. Their bond resonated with audiences for decades and was evident during Rashad’s heartfelt words at the Emmys.

“He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood,” she said. “Like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this past year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts. Tonight, as is tradition at the Emmys, we remember them not just for their immense talent, but also for the way they made us believe in something bigger, the best that is within us. Even though they may [no] longer be here with us, we can all smile, knowing their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on through story, knowing that they touched our lives.” Rashad concluded, “And whether you grew up watching them, or have just now discovered their brilliance, their light remains in the very fabric of our industry.”

A tragic loss in Costa Rica

Warner died in July while vacationing in Costa Rica with his family. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 54-year-old drowned after being caught in a rip current while swimming with his daughter. A local surfer rescued his daughter, but Warner could not be revived after 45 minutes of CPR. His cause of death was ruled accidental asphyxiation by submersion.

Warner’s decades-long career stretched far beyond “The Cosby Show.” He starred in “Malcolm & Eddie,” “The Resident,” and earned a Grammy Award for his spoken word performance on “Jesus Children.” His influence spanned television, music, and poetry.