Key Takeaways

Warner drowned in Costa Rica while swimming with his daughter during a family vacation.

A local surfer rescued his daughter, but Warner could not be revived after 45 minutes of CPR.

Public tributes from peers highlight his influence across television, music, and poetry.

New details have emerged about the tragic drowning of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. According to ABC7 New York, the Emmy-nominated actor died while swimming with his 8-year-old daughter.

After seeing Warner and his daughter struggling in the water, a surfer used his board to bring the actor's daughter to safety. At the same time, a volunteer lifeguard pulled Warner and another surfer to shore.

Warner was given CPR for 45 minutes, but could not be revived.

An autopsy confirmed his cause of death as accidental asphyxiation by submersion, per ABC.

Warner was on vacation with his family in Costa Rica when he was caught in a deadly rip current, REVOLT previously reported. He was 54.

Since news of his passing broke, tributes have poured in from Hollywood celebrities, colleagues, and collaborators — including Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Bassett, and Eddie Griffin — each sharing heartfelt memories and honoring his legacy.

Ross, who portrayed Warner's wife on BET's "Reed Between the Lines," shared an emotional tribute, writing: "I love you, Malcolm… My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were: Warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place."

Bassett, who most recently worked with him on "9-1-1," called him a "soulful artist" who "carried the weight of cultural legacy with grace." She added, "Even in his youth, Malcolm's empathy, quiet strength, and his bright light surrounded us all.”

Theo Huxtable — a role created specifically for Warner — was loosely based on Cosby's real-life son

Warner became a household name as Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show."

His decades-long career included roles in "Malcolm & Eddie" and "The Resident," along with dramatic turns in "Sons of Anarchy" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," per REVOLT.

Beyond the screen, he was a prolific musician and poet. His most recent album, "Hiding in Plain View," received a Grammy nomination and featured prominent voices in Black academia and music.

In 2015, Warner earned a Grammy Award for his spoken word performance on "Jesus Children," a collaboration with the Robert Glasper Experiment and Lalah Hathaway.

"Please remember him as a poet, a Grammy-winning musician, and an actor who did a lot more than just star on a sitcom when he was a kid," actor Jaleel White said of Warner.

Warner's passing leaves a void in the worlds of television, music, and poetry. As tributes continue to pour in, his legacy as a multi-talented artist and cultural voice lives on.