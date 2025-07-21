Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Malcolm-Jamal Warner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the Emmy-nominated actor who rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking sitcom “The Cosby Show,” has reportedly died at the age of 54. According to TMZ, Warner passed away as a result of an accidental drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica with his family. The news has not yet been confirmed by official representatives.

Warner’s breakout role as Theo, the quick-witted and lovable son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, earned him critical acclaim and a permanent place in pop culture history. His performance helped redefine the representation of young Black men on television while also adding to the reputation of “The Cosby Show” as a cultural milestone. During a 2023 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Warner reflected on the series’ lasting impact. “[We raised] a generation of kids,” he stated. “There’s no way you can reverse the influence that show had on the culture.”

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, and raised primarily in California, Warner began acting at the age of nine and was chosen personally by Cosby to portray Theo. His extensive career included starring roles on “Malcolm & Eddie,” “Reed Between the Lines,” and “The Resident,” as well as dramatic turns in “Sons of Anarchy” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Outside of acting, Warner was a prolific musician and poet. His most recent album, Hiding in Plain View, was described by Warner as a project meant to “shift the way we raise Black boys.” The record received a Grammy nomination and featured prominent voices in Black academia and music. Notably, he scored a Grammy Award in 2015 for his spoken word work on “Jesus Children” with Robert Glasper Experiment and Lalah Hathaway.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose names he chose to keep private. REVOLT extends condolences to all of his family and loved ones.