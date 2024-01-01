Image Image Credit Jarrod Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Loren LoRosa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After building on her name via insightful commentary and reporting on “The Breakfast Club,” Loren LoRosa is now launching her own show. The daily podcast, titled “The Latest with Loren LoRosa,” will debut on March 31 as part of a joint venture between iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network. Listeners can expect to be brought up to speed on everything from viral stories to major Hollywood headlines.

“Pop culture moves fast, and I want to give listeners a smart, fun, straight-forward and, most importantly, informed take on what’s happening every single day,” LoRosa said in a statement shared by ESSENCE. “Whether you’re a pop culture junkie or just trying to keep up, this podcast is your front-row seat to the conversation and what’s happening.”

LoRosa’s media journey to “The Breakfast Club” and beyond

LoRosa’s media career includes on-air and production roles at TMZ, BET and FOX, as well as founding the “Brown Girl Grinding” platform. Over the years, she’s developed a loyal audience that appreciates her ability to break down news in a way that’s quick, clear and engaging. Presumably, “The Latest” should offer even more of that perspective in digestible, daily episodes that aim to keep listeners in the know.

The announcement of her new podcast came during a moment of transition and conversation on “The Breakfast Club.” Jess Hilarious, who officially joined the show as a co-host in early 2024, recently addressed some behind-the-scenes tension during a livestream and on air. Shortly after taking on the co-host position, Jess went on maternity leave and selected LoRosa to temporarily fill in for her “Jess with the Mess” segment. When she returned several weeks later, LoRosa remained with the show in a broader role, which led to concerns about communication and expectations regarding the show’s format.

Keeping things professional in the midst of conflict

“You try coming back to work and the motherf**ker is right there at your desk, and ain’t nobody telling you s**t,” Jess said during her livestream. She also noted that she and LoRosa have had conversations about the situation and acknowledged her colleague’s professionalism. “I compliment this girl every day... She’s a beautiful girl. She knows her s**t,” she added.

On air, LoRosa responded by emphasizing the importance of open dialogue. She shared that while some of Jess’ livestream comments caught her off guard, she remains committed to maintaining a positive working relationship. “It’s happening with love,” LoRosa expressed. “You have to be okay for all of this to be okay. I’m a producer at the end of the day. You’re my talent. We’re going to be straight. Everything’s going to be fine.”