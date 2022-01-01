Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jonathan Majors Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Currently, Jonathan Majors is on a press tour to promote Magazine Dreams, a film that’s hitting theaters after a lengthy rollercoaster period. On Friday (March 21), “The Breakfast Club” premiered their sit-down with the embattled actor, who spoke on everything from his relationship with Meagan Good to legal issues that engulfed his once-promising career.

Majors faced significant legal troubles beginning in 2023 when he was arrested in New York City on charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Later that year, he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment, resulting in probation and a mandated 52-week domestic violence intervention program. Throughout the legal proceedings, Majors received steadfast support from Good, who publicly stood by him and attended court hearings at his side. As he made clear, the two were recently married by his mother behind closed doors.

The controversy led to professional setbacks, as Majors lost several high-profile film roles, including projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jabbari later filed a civil lawsuit accusing her former partner of assault and defamation, which was settled out of court in 2024. Adding to the situation, a 2022 audio recording surfaced, published by Rolling Stone March 17, in which Majors reportedly admitted to assaulting Jabbari. Amid these challenges, his latest film, Magazine Dreams, has been positioned as a significant redemption arc and an opportunity to reclaim his reputation and rebuild his image.

Below are five of the biggest takeaways from Majors’ “Breakfast Club” sit-down.

1. Meagan Good inspired Majors’ healing journey and lost endorsements due to her support

Majors described how his relationship with Good inspired deep self-reflection and a commitment to healing. He admitted that before their relationship, he was in a dark place. “I had to mature a lot. She caught me at a time when I was in a bad way,” he stated. He emphasized that loving her meant elevating himself: “I had to get to that level, spiritually, socially, emotionally. ... I needed to be worthy of her patience and her time.”

Majors discussed how Good stood by him even as public scrutiny intensified. He also explained how her loyalty came at a personal and professional cost. “She took so many hits because of it," he admitted. “She lost endorsements. We got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff.” As far as how public support affected perceptions, he stated, “They knew: If Meagan’s coming, Jay’s coming. I’m coming.”

2. Majors credits therapy and faith for personal growth

Majors credited his healing journey to therapy, faith and supportive networks. “My pastor, Darius Daniels ... my other personal therapist, the men’s group I started ... just keeping those folks around me to help keep me upright.” He drew parallels between his acting discipline, which included 11 “nonstop” years of training and his self-work. He also revealed how therapy and peer counseling — a part of his legal requirement — gave him accountability. “I’m on my last [session] ... but I’m going to stick with it,” he said.

3. On Magazine Dreams, how it helped Majors with past trauma, and Zeus Films’ involvement

Majors explained how portraying bodybuilder Killian Maddox unearthed unresolved pain. A moment in the film when Maddox says, “I’m tired,” wasn’t in the script. “That wasn’t Killian crying. That was me crying,” he recognized. “Growth as an actor and growth as a human happen simultaneously.” Majors added that there were scenes that “completely mirror moments in my life.”

As far as how Magazine Dreams finally made it to the big screen, Majors was also transparent about how Zeus Films joined the production. After a connection through Jason Lee, Majors reached out directly to Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer. “I told him what the game was. He said, ‘I’m in,’” Majors recalled. “He hadn’t seen the movie. He said, ‘I’m in, I got you, brother’ ... the deal was done.” He praised Zeus for betting on him when others backed out: “Sight unseen … We need that within the culture.”

4. Majors on Hollywood’s double standards and redemption

In addition to admitting his own shortcomings, Majors called out Hollywood’s fickle loyalty and the lack of grace extended to him. “You play the hand you’re dealt,” he quipped. He showed love for those who stuck by him. “My agent, Elan Ruspoli, is a dog. He stayed. He fought for me,” he said. Even after being dropped, he remained hopeful with the phrase, “It’s not over till it’s over. ... I’m on fire inside.”

When asked about once calling his ex-girlfriend his “Coretta,” Majors didn’t duck the controversy. First, Jess Hilarious threw a lighthearted jab that provoked laughter from the actor. When Charlamagne later touched on the subject, he stated that, “You can’t use the term Coretta for a white woman,” to which Majors responded, “Facts.”

He also addressed a viral clip showing Michael Ealy embracing his wife, which was taken out of context and turned into fodder for Black Twitter. “I love that pretty man,” he joked. “Look at him: Pretty eyes, lifting up my wife. It’s all good.” He also confirmed that Ealy later apologized for the unintended hoopla.