The cultural significance of Black entertainers and creatives cannot be denied, but Hollywood’s legacy of capitalizing on Black-led shows and then cancelling them makes it seem as though diverse stories are disposable. Issa Rae and countless others in Tinseltown know that to be untrue. The “Insecure” co-creator is tackling that very topic in the forthcoming two-part documentary “Seen & Heard,” which she produced with the Duplass Brothers.

On Saturday (March 8), South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference attendees witnessed the first episode in its world premiere. It delved into how major networks court Black audiences with programming catered to marginalized communities only to leave them behind after a level of success and sustainability affords them a chance to lean into storytelling for predominantly white viewers. The project was announced in 2020. In a released statement, Rae noted, “Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood” and that, “We have defined American culture and influenced generations time and time again across the globe.” Trailblazers Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, “Good Times” creator Norman Lear and others were tapped to chronicle the history of Black television.

The erasure of Black representation on network television is not a conspiracy

“To have the actual creators, showrunners and writers chronicle the history of that is undeniable,” said Rae, per Variety. Participants’ anecdotes and shared experiences are at the root of “Seen & Heard.” The Stanford alumni continued, “We wanted to make a comprehensive history and showcase, with evidence, that this is how they built the success of their networks on our backs, and we almost don’t have anything to show for it as a result. It’s tragic, and history repeats itself.”

Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson is among those who, figuratively speaking, laid bricks to build up networks that later dumped Black programming. She spoke about the ever-present topic on the “Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy” podcast in 2024. “I feel like I started three networks. I was [on] a flagship show,” she said of starring on “The Steve Harvey Show.” “We [were on] The WB, which is no longer there … ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ … and then the CW came, and then there were those flagship shows for that as well, and then there was UPN.” Bellamy appropriately commented, “Black people built all those networks, and the craziest thing is [if] you do not know your history about TV, when you got a startup, they would always start with us,” as a litmus test. “Fox was the same way. ... They had ‘In Living Color’ [and] ‘Martin,’” added Robinson.

Reality TV is a gift and a curse, providing entertainment but also reinforcing limited views of Black people

The early 2000s ushered in a new wave of explosive programming with competition and dating shows like “American Idol” and “Flavor of Love.” Their unprecedented success spurred the creation of more programs and inspired networks to pivot away from scripted opportunities to tell meaningful and impactful stories from diverse characters. By 2010, staples like “Moesha,” “One on One” and “Girlfriends” had gone off air, taking with them empowered and relatable images of Black men, women and teenagers coming of age.

“The disappearance of that infuriated me, but then the advent of reality television, specifically where the portrayal of Black women was concerned, made me upset. And it was just because it was all we had. As much as I enjoyed watching it and gathered all my friends to my little college apartment, it was still like, ‘Let’s watch this bulls**t.’ It was hate-watching,” recalled Rae.

Issa used her frustration to add to the canon of Black shows we love

“That’s when I started film blogging and talking a bunch of s**t, and someone was like, ‘You talk a lot of mess. Why don’t you make something?’ So, shout out to that person,” said the Emmy-nominated producer. She first developed the viral web series “Awkward Black Girl” in 2011. It would later help her gain the attention of HBO executives. In 2016, her drama “Insecure,” set in South Los Angeles and starring an all-Black cast, premiered. It ran for five seasons, all the while capturing some of the nostalgia of “Living Single” and “Girlfriends.” The reality show “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” in some ways, brought “Insecure” to life as Black young adults shared their journeys of navigating their 20s. Rae also delivered two seasons of “Rap Sh!t” between 2022 and 2023, which further amplified the female voice in Hip Hop.

Salute to Issa Rae for always “rooting for everybody Black!”