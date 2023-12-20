Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Stringer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ruth Negga, Taraji P. Henson, Gabourey Sidibe, Tichina Arnold, Jurnee Smollett and Shola Lynch Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For decades, Hollywood has sidelined Black women, often limiting their opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. However, that narrative is rapidly changing as more Black women take control of their careers, create their own opportunities, and uplift others in the industry.

The 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards served as a powerful testament to this shift. The event, which took place in Los Angeles on February 27 and was hosted by “Cross” star Aldis Hodge, honored newly minted Academy Award nominee and EGOT winner Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), actress-director Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Emmy-nominated industry veteran Marla Gibbs (“227”), and Emmy-nominated creator, writer, and producer Raamla Mohamed (“Reasonable Doubt”) for their groundbreaking contributions to Entertainment.

Prioritizing representation that is authentic

Opportunities for Black women in Hollywood have long been limited, with restricted access to leading roles, directing positions, and executive leadership. The industry has often confined them to stereotypes or supporting roles, preventing the powerhouses from fully showcasing their talent. Instead of waiting for change, Black women have taken control — writing, producing, and directing their own projects to tell authentic, powerful stories. Their persistence has forced Hollywood to recognize their talent, proving that representation is not just necessary, but transformative.

During the ceremony, each honoree was introduced by a fellow Black woman who celebrated their achievements. Keke Palmer paid tribute to Cynthia Erivo and Niecy Nash-Betts honored Teyana Taylor, both highlighting the profound impact these women have made in the industry. Palmer praised Erivo for being an inspiration to other Black actresses, including herself. Recognized for her work in acting, music, and theater, Erivo has become a symbol of excellence, seamlessly transitioning from Broadway to film. With her role as Elphaba in Wicked, she has continued to break barriers in spaces where Black actresses have been underrepresented.

“This is why you’re one of my favorite actresses — I see myself in you,” Palmer said. “I do want to be liked, but I’m nobody’s victim, and I will never let anyone dim the lightness in my step or the crack in my smile.” She emphasized how Erivo brings fire to every role, highlighting the innocence lost too early in womanhood, the feeling of invisibility, and the struggles of being a minority. “We must always protect that little person inside who knows she is more than what the world has told her she could be,” she added. Taylor was honored for her impact both in front of and behind the camera. Her role in A Thousand and One showcased her acting depth, earning recognition as a powerhouse talent.

Beyond acting, her work as a director has reshaped the music video landscape with unapologetically Black storytelling. Taylor’s ability to navigate multiple aspects of the industry has solidified her as a trailblazer who refuses to be boxed in. Opening her speech with a heartfelt prayer, Taylor reflected on her journey and the obstacles she has faced.

“Heavenly Father God, I thank you for who you are,” she began. “Thank you for reminding me that your blessings, love, grace, and patience don’t come with conditions — because, baby, I know I get on your nerves sometimes. And though I get on your nerves, you always take your time with me.”

Both Erivo and Taylor exemplify what it means to forge new paths in Hollywood. Their achievements are milestones for Black women in entertainment, proving that talent, resilience, and authenticity can break through any barrier.

Continuously overcoming industry barriers

Despite increased representation, Black women still face systemic barriers in Hollywood, from pay disparities to the struggle of getting projects with Black female leads greenlit. Even with proven success, they often work twice as hard for the same recognition and financial backing as their white counterparts. The challenge isn’t just visibility — it’s sustainability in an industry that has historically labeled Black stories as “risky” investments.

Marla Gibbs and Raamla Mohamed exemplify resilience in the face of these challenges. Gibbs, with a career spanning over five decades, has consistently broken barriers, proving that Black women’s contributions are both valuable and enduring. From her iconic roles as Florence Johnston on “The Jeffersons” and Mary Jenkins on “227,” she brought depth and intelligence to television, defying stereotypes and demanding better representation. Even now, her legacy continues to inspire generations of Black actresses.

Mohamed has carved out a lasting space for herself as a creator, writer, and producer, ensuring that Black women’s stories are told with authenticity and depth. As the visionary behind “Reasonable Doubt,” she crafted a compelling legal drama centered on a dynamic Black female lead — something still rare in mainstream television. Her work highlights the power of Black women shaping their own narratives.

Issa Rae presented Mohamed with her award, praising her ability to redefine narratives behind the scenes, while Tichina Arnold honored Gibbs for her trailblazing career, with Gibbs’ daughter, Angela, accepting the award on her behalf. Through their groundbreaking work, both Gibbs and Mohamed have proven that Black women’s contributions to Hollywood are not just vital but essential.

Game-changers creating their own opportunities

While Black women are making strides in the industry, they are often expected to create their own opportunities rather than being offered the same access as others. The lack of established mentorship pipelines and executive decision-makers who understand their experiences can make advancement difficult. Yet, Black women continue to build their own networks, uplift each other, and force the industry to take notice.

Attendees at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards spoke about the ongoing challenges in achieving true equity and representation. Anthony Anderson, who was present at the event, shared his thoughts with REVOLT, emphasizing the importance of creating more opportunities for marginalized voices. “More opportunity is what we need, and that’s what we’re creating,” he told us. “We’re here to tell our stories and give opportunity to those who may not have a chance or an outlet or venue to do so. As long as there’s an outlet for us to do this, our stories will get out. It’s our responsibility as those in positions of power to create opportunities for the next generation.”

Crystal Renee Hayslett (“Sistas”) echoed this sentiment, highlighting that Black women are no longer waiting for Hollywood to open doors. "We're done waiting for everyone to include us. We include each other," she told REVOLT. “A lot of things are still missing, but as Black women, we’ve learned to create doors and spaces for each other to help us thrive. So, we’re not waiting on Hollywood anymore. We are Hollywood.”

A future defined by ownership

The next step in true industry transformation is ownership. While Black women have fought for on-screen representation, the real power lies behind the scenes — in directing, producing, and executive roles. Without ownership, Black creatives are still at the mercy of industry gatekeepers who may not prioritize their stories. The push for control over narratives and resources is critical in ensuring longevity and influence in Hollywood.

Terri J. Vaughn spoke to REVOLT about this reality, sharing her personal experience. “Just like any other Black woman, I was wanting for my voice to be heard, and to be taken seriously, and not to be overlooked or forgotten. We bump up against so much in this business, and the pushback never stops,” she said. “If people truly took the time to embrace Black women and how we contribute, how we love, how we serve, the world would be a much better place. We’re always going to have issues in the industry, but that won’t stop us from moving forward.”

Reflecting on what is still missing in terms of true equity and representation, Vaughn added, “A lot of us are at a place where we’re not looking for anybody to open the door for us or invite us in. It’s a new day. We’re creating our own doors and our own spaces. If Hollywood was smart, they’d open up a whole garage because we’re going to do it anyway.”

Stars like Taraji P. Henson, Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Rothwell, and Meagan Good attended the Essence ceremony, with political commentator Joy-Ann Reid also making a surprise appearance. She highlighted the importance of diversity in storytelling, especially after her show was recently canceled by MSNBC.

As more Black women rise to leadership roles in Hollywood, they are reshaping the industry by creating, owning, and reclaiming spaces once denied to them. Their influence signals that the future of Hollywood will be measured by those bold enough to redefine it on their own terms.