Image Image Credit VALENTINE CHAPUIS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Japanese manga novels displayed on shelves Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Japanese art form of anime has been around for over a century and has become a major staple in entertainment. From “Dragon Ball Z” to “Yu-Gi-Oh!” and “Pokémon,” anime has cemented itself in mainstream pop culture.

Celebrities have also shown their love for the medium, like Samuel L. Jackson, who produced and starred in his own anime series, “Afro Samurai.” Megan Thee Stallion is another fan, often dressing up as anime characters for Halloween and even featuring animated scenes in her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.

As the cartoon style continues to grow in popularity, Black anime fans are finding more representation through a growing selection of series featuring Black characters, including strong Black women.

Check out this list of 16 Black female anime characters who are making their mark on screen below.

1. Yoruichi Shihōin in “Bleach”

Yoruichi Shihōin is a beloved character from the anime series, “Bleach.” The dark-skinned, purple-haired, yellow-eyed character became a force to be reckoned with after being introduced as a black cat.

Screenrant ranked her as one of the series’ strongest characters because of her unique fighting capabilities and use of lightning in combat. She’s a master in a particular method of fighting known as Shunko, giving her the nickname Goddess of Flash.

2. Franceska Mila Rose in “Bleach”

Through its characters, “Bleach” showcases the importance of Black representation in anime. Francesca Mila Rose is a fearless fighter with a commanding presence and many skills to use to her advantage. The Amazonian warrior is equipped with strong skills in sword-fighting, and she can also move very quickly and fly. Francesca also has a Leona Zanpakutō, a spiritual gift that can provide her with the traits of a lion.

3. Dorothy in “The Great Pretender”

“The Great Pretender” started as a crime anime series that continued with a film sequel, Great Pretender: Razbliuto. The film follows a blonde-haired Black lead, Dorothy, a skilled con-artist who loses her memory and faces retaliation from a mob who she scammed in the past.

4. S.A.M. in “Cannon Busters”

The Netflix series “Cannon Busters” is based on a comic book series by “Boondocks” alum LeSean Thomas. The series not only stands out for having a Black creator, but one of the main characters, S.A.M., presents as a Black woman and is a highly skilled robot on a journey to find her best friend.

When the series was announced, Thomas discussed how special her moment was for him. “It’s based on a comic book that I drew, so very excited to have the opportunity to adapt it into an animated feature,” he said.

5. Miyuki Ayukawa in “Basquash!”

If anyone’s looking for some “Black women in STEM” inspiration, then Miyuki Ayukawa from “Basquash!” is where you need to look. Miyuki is an old friend of the show’s lead character, Dan, who trades in his bad boy ways to play Basquash, a form of basketball played with robots. In the 2009 series, Miyuki is a mechanic who works on the machines and also rekindles her relationship with her friend.

6. Michiko Malandro in “Michiko & Hatchin”

A child runaway and a prison escapee are the dynamic duo in “Michiko & Hatchin.” Michiko Malandro, the Afro-Brazilian lead character of the series, is a criminal who breaks out of prison and rescues her former boyfriend’s daughter, Hana — later named “Hatchin” by her stepparents. Together, the pair embark on a journey to find Hatchin’s father.

7. Atsuko Jackson in “Michiko & Hatchin”

A little rivalry always makes a show more interesting, and Atsuko Jackson brings just that to “Michiko & Hatchin.” The former police officer-turned-vigilante, who has known Michiko since childhood, once arrested the escaped criminal. Their complicated relationship plays out throughout the series, with Atsuko occasionally helping her frenemy along the way.

With her bold look and signature blonde afro, she has become a favorite for cosplayers and Halloween costumes on social media.

8. Canary in “Hunter x Hunter”

“Hunter x Hunter” follows Gon Freecss, who goes to great lengths to become a Hunter in hopes of finding his father. While working on his exams, Gon meets Canary, a soon-to-be butler who helps protect the family estate of his friend and fellow Hunter-in-training, Killua Zoldyck. In the series, Canary proves herself as a fierce protector of the estate — she once even took down over 100 intruders all on her own.

9. Iris from “Pokémon”

Ash Ketchum isn’t the only talented trainer in the Pokémon universe. Iris made her first appearance in “Pokémon the Series: Black & White.” Known for her dragon-training skills, Iris travels as a trainer alongside Ash. After separating from him and becoming the top trainer in the Unova region, she challenged him to a battle. Though Iris lost, she later qualified for the World Coronation Series' Masters Eight tournament, according to Screenrant.

10. Mira Naigus in “Soul Eater”

An anime character rocking locs? You can definitely sign us up for that. Mira Naigus brings natural hair representation to the “Soul Eater,” which is set at the Death Weapon Meister Academy, a school that trains students to become human weapons or weapon meisters. Mira is a human weapon who can transform into a knife — an ability that’s both sharp and defensive.

11. Karui Akimichi in “Naruto”

Karui Akimichi is a ninja in the popular “Naruto” universe. She is skillful and fiery when it matters most — in combat, especially with her impeccable sword-fighting skills. There’s also some romance in Karui’s story, as she falls in love with Choji Akimichi, marries him and becomes a mother to their daughter, Chōchō.

12. Rei Hoomaru in “Kill la Kill”

Rei Hoomaru is another anime character representing the culture with light purple locs. She serves as the young secretary to Ragyō Kiryūin, the villain of “Kill la Kill.” Rei’s unwavering loyalty to her boss stems from her gratitude to him for saving her life. She also sought vengeance for her mother’s death against Ryuko Matoi, the lead character of the series.

13. Sister Krone in “The Promised Neverland”

“The Promised Neverland” is set in an orphanage called Grace Field House, where the children are well cared for — or so it seems. It turns out the children of the “peaceful” orphanage are actually being raised to become meat for demons. The operation is run by caretakers, called Mamas, one of whom is Sister Krone. As one of the main antagonists, she knows all about the devastating fate of the children at Grace Field House and is tasked with scaring children out of running away from the orphanage.

The creators of “The Promised Neverland,” Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, have received criticism for the show’s portrayal of Sister Krone, citing the use of racial stereotypes like the “mammy” trope and even pointing out the way her lips enlarge when she’s angry.

14. Paninya in “Fullmetal Alchemist”

In “Fullmetal Alchemist,” Paninya is an orphan who tragically lost her parents in an accident that also took both her legs and an arm. With the help of a mechanic named Dominic LeCoulte, she is able to walk and run again using armed, motorized prosthetic limbs known as automail. Instead of continuing her day job as a thief with her new limbs, she decided to quit and work alongside Dominic, her caretaker.

15. Hibana in “Fire Force”

Princess Hibana is a force to be reckoned with in “Fire Force.” She is a Captain of the Special Forces, which makes sense because she is a third generation pyrokinetic. Hibana can disarm her opponents by changing their temperature and also throw flames shaped like flowers.

16. Coffee in “Cowboy Bebop”

“Cowboy Bebop” is a series about bounty hunters traveling across the galaxy to catch criminals. Among its colorful cast of characters is one who would be especially fun to cosplay: Coffee. The bounty hunter sports a big afro and large hoop earrings. Several anime sites report that her character was inspired by Pam Grier in iconic films like Coffy and Foxy Brown. While Coffee may not play a major role in the show, her presence has left a lasting impression in the world of anime.