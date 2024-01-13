Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The XXL Freshman Cypher is more than just a stage; it’s a statement. Every year, XXL handpicks a new roster of up-and-comers, setting them loose in a raw, unfiltered rap battle where they make their claim as Hip Hop’s next big thing. These shows are pivotal — they bring together hungry MCs, eager to prove their lyrical muscle. A strong performance can catapult an artist’s career, showing the industry they’re ready to play with in the big leagues.

The cyphers are about presence, attitude and that undeniable spark that makes the audience pay attention. For many of these artists, this is their first national spotlight moment, where they can grab or lose fans with every line. Let’s take a look back at the cyphers that truly left a mark, year by year. Each one brings a unique flavor, and as these artists step up to the mic, fans get a front-row seat to Hip Hop’s future. The XXL Freshman Cypher remains a defining moment for rising stars, where they can make or break their early reputation.

1. 2011 XXL Freshman Cypher: Where It All Began

While the 2011 XXL Freshman Cypher was a mixed experience, it laid down the blueprint for what these showcases would mean to Hip Hop. The publication stacked the class with unforgettable names: Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, YG, Meek Mill, Yelawolf and Big K.R.I.T. Each rapper had something to prove, and while they varied in quality, the talent in the room was undeniable. Lamar was a lyrical beast, and Big K.R.I.T. brought Southern grit to the mix. These verses showed that XXL knew how to pick ’em, setting the bar for future Freshman Classes.

2. 2019 XXL Freshman Cypher: The Power Players

The 2019 XXL Freshman Cypher brought some heat and a little chaos. Megan Thee Stallion took no prisoners, coming through with the type of energy that stamped her as a star. DaBaby’s confidence and flow were on full display while Roddy Ricch, Rico Nasty and Cordae each brought their own style to the stage. Even Blueface, with his unique cadence, added a little spice. Not every verse was a knockout, but the highs were undeniable — this class truly showed the world who was next up in Hip Hop.

3. 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher: New Kids on the Block

The lineup in 2020 showed us a new era of Hip Hop personalities and styles. Jack Harlow, Polo G and NLE Choppa made it clear they were here to stay, while Rod Wave brought soulful energy that shook things up. While Chika and Latto came through with bars, 24kGoldn added his melodic touch. Though some names faded, this XXL Freshman Cypher was solid, capturing the sound of the new school and giving fans a preview of who would stick around.

4. 2017 XXL Freshman Cypher: A Mixed Bag

2017's XXL Freshman Class brought talent, but not everyone hit the mark. KYLE, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Aminé, Kap G and XXXTENTACION held it down, each bringing something unique to the table. However, as much potential as this class had, not everyone brought their A-game. Some verses fell flat, leaving fans to wonder what could have been if everyone had stepped up. This particular cypher felt like it had all the right ingredients, but only half the class managed to cook.

5. 2018 XXL Freshman Cypher: Fun and Flair

In 2018, the publication's chosen artists were all about energy. Stefflon Don brought Caribbean fire, showing up as one of the most memorable in the lineup. While some bars were hit or miss, the overall vibe was playful and lively. Ski Mask The Slump God and JID added their own flavors, and BlocBoy JB’s verse was arguably the weakest. Despite that, the class held it down, giving us one of the most entertaining XXL Freshman Cyphers in years.

6. 2013 XXL Freshman Cypher: Heavy Hitters and Big Names

The 2013 class was stacked with some of the most impactful artists of the last decade. Travis Scott, Logic, Joey Badass, Dizzy Wright and Angel Haze didn’t disappoint, coming through with standout verses that showed their skills and versatility. Even the more laid-back MCs like Kirko Bangz and Trinidad James brought style to the table. Their beats were on point, making this a performance that fans still talk about today.

7. 2014 XXL Freshman Cypher: A Cypher for the Books

2014 is one of the best lineups XXL has ever put together. Kevin Gates, Chance the Rapper, Isaiah Rashad, Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Durk were all hungry, each bringing a unique style that complemented the others. From Ty Dolla Sign’s smooth melodies to Gates’ gritty bars, this class proved itself from start to finish. Hip Hop fans still hold this one up as the gold standard for XXL Freshman Cyphers.