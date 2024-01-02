Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When watching your favorite TV show, it’s easy to get caught up with the lead character who dominates the dialogue. However, the sidekick right beside them brings an extra layer of enjoyment to the series, too.

Sidekicks are absolutely essential; they provide comedic relief, offer sound advice and display tireless reliability, keeping the protagonist grounded and sometimes even saving the day. These characters resonate deeply with audiences due to their relatable traits and genuine commentary, making them crucial to the storyline.

From iconic moments to memorable one-liners, secondary characters have given us some of the most unforgettable scenes in television history. Without them, our favorite shows simply wouldn’t have the same spark.

Keep reading to celebrate some of TV’s most unforgettable companions.

1. Pamela James from Martin

Pamela James is renowned for her unwavering loyalty and support to her long-time best friend, Gina Waters. Whether the pair face their archnemesis, Sheneneh Jenkins, or comfort each other through heartbreaks, they are inseparable. Pam is always there every step of the way. Additionally, her comical wit and independent personality make her one of the most beloved characters.

2. DJ Jazzy Jeff from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

In “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," DJ Jazzy Jeff is always within reach of Will Smith, even if it means getting thrown out of the house and on his behind. Throughout the seasons, their friendship helps them grow in numerous ways. From getting into all sorts of trouble to eventually settling down and finding love, their brotherhood is as authentic as it can get.

3. Waldo Geraldo Faldo from Family Matters

Though not the brightest, Waldo Geraldo Faldo often serves as the voice of reason and brings plenty of humor to “Family Matters.” For those reasons, he is arguably one of the best companions to be around. As a sidekick, Waldo understands the value of true friendship; he once told his best friend, Eddie Winslow, that cheating is wrong and that anyone who insults friends isn’t a true friend. His lightheartedness and genuine spirit made him a fan favorite.

4. Dijonay Jones from The Proud Family

Nobody can say anything bad about Penny Proud when Dijonay Jones is around. With her firecracker energy, she always stands up for her friends and tells it like it is, no matter the circumstances. As a big sister to many younger siblings, Dijonay's motives are always pure, reflecting the genuine love she has for her friendships.

5. Molly Carter from Insecure

Molly Carter always provides advice and a listening ear to her best friend, Issa Dee. Despite ups and downs, they always manage to find their way back to each other. Throughout the show, Molly is also on a journey of self-discovery, striving to understand herself in every aspect of her life. This pursuit makes her character incredibly relatable and real.

6. Andell Wilkerson from The Parkers

Andell Wilkerson may not always want to be involved in Nikki Parker’s shenanigans, but she goes along with them anyway, embodying the true definition of a ride-or-die friend. From hiding on roofs and ledges to dressing up as men and sneaking into locker rooms together, Andell is always around to ensure Nikki is alright. No matter how outrageous the situation, you can count on her to be by Nikki's side.

7. Ron Johnson from A Different World

Ron Johnson is Dwayne Wayne’s best friend and roommate. Despite their differences, their strong bond remains unshaken, and Ron is ever-present to help in difficult situations. His humorous persona perfectly balances Dwayne’s serious nature, adding fun and heart to their friendship.

8. Spirit Jones from One on One

Spirit Jones truly embodies her name. With a vibrant personality, she adds satire and flair to every situation. As she and Breanna Barnes navigate the ups and downs of being teenagers, Spirit consistently lightens the mood and offers a hand when needed. Her presence is a constant source of joy and strength for Breanna, making their bond even stronger.

9. Morris Tibbs from Smart Guy

Morris Tibbs is the quintessential best friend — always around and raiding your fridge. However, he offers much more than that. His innocent energy helps to diffuse tense situations and keep everyone in a positive space. His street smarts complement T.J. Henderson's brains and Marcus Henderson’s charm, creating a balanced brotherhood.

10. Roger Evans from Sister, Sister

Despite how many times Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell tell him to go home, they love Roger Evans immensely and know they can always count on him in any situation. With a sweet and infectious charisma, he wears his heart on his sleeve and is consistently available whenever needed.

11. Niecy Jackson and Kimberly Ann Parker from Moesha

With their distinct personalities, Niecy Jackson and Kimberly Ann Parker consistently uplift Moesha Mitchell. They always support her through major challenges and minor struggles. Despite facing difficulties in their friendship, the trio always manages to communicate maturely and work things out, embodying the true essence of sisterhood.

12. Wilona Woods from Good Times

Wilona Woods is the kind of person everyone needs in their corner. When her best friend, Florida Evans, faces poverty and the loss of her husband, she is there every step of the way, offering upliftment and understanding. The fashionista is also witty, infusing a sense of relief and positivity to Florida’s life.

13. Grady Wilson from Sanford and Son

When Fred Sanford is in one of his argumentative moods, Grady Wilson is nearby. Whether he’s calming Fred down, offering a new perspective or making jokes, Grady understands his friend better than anyone else. This deep discernment and constant aid make him someone Fred can always depend on.

14. Maxine Felice Shaw from Living Single

Maxine Felice Shaw fiercely defends her girlfriends, no matter how much they bicker among themselves. Her quick comebacks and attorney intelligence make her a bold character in “Living Single.” Unapologetically confident, Maxine is a dear friend to those around her.

15. Duane Odell Knox from One on One

Whether his presence is wanted or not, Duane Odell Knox is always around — and he certainly makes his mark known. As Breanna’s godfather and Mark “Flex” Washington’s best friend, Duane takes his relationships seriously and genuinely enjoys spending time with the people he cares about.

16. Cedric Jackie Robinson from The Steve Harvey Show

As Steve Hightower’s friend and coworker, Cedric Jackie Robinson is always supportive and ready to help. Whether he's assisting with tasks or delivering hilarious one-liners, Cedric is there when needed. His steady presence and comedy make him an invaluable ally to Steve.

17. Tasha Mack and Kelly Pitts from The Game

Tasha Mack and Kelly Pitts are like yin and yang in “The Game.” Despite having different personalities — Tasha's boldness and Kelly's bubbly nature — they form a dynamic duo. Offering both encouragement and guidance, these two football-loving women stand by their fellow Sunbeams through thick and thin.

18. Porsha Taylor from Empire

Initially, Cookie Lyon didn’t treat her assistant, Porsha Taylor, with the utmost respect. However, Porsha consistently demonstrates her allegiance by sharing valuable information and gossip with Cookie whenever she discovers it. This unshakeable honesty makes Porsha an incredibly reliable partner.

19. Tommy Strawn and Cole Brown from Martin

Tommy Strawn, Cole Brown and Martin Payne have one of the best chemistries ever seen on TV. Tommy’s laid-back demeanor, Cole’s carefree spirit and Martin’s sharp jokes create the perfect combination for an enduring friendship. Martin's two best friends are by his side for all of his antics, encouraging him and forging an unforgettable bromance.