Image Image Credit John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Melina Matsoukas, Prentice Penny, Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, and Yvonne Orji Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anyone immersed in the X community known as “Black Twitter,” remembers the hot takes that “Insecure" Sundays sparked on the app. From situationships to career goals to motherhood, viewers eagerly discussed every episode of the hit HBO coming-of-age comedy-drama created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, with Issa Rae starring. The series follows best friends Issa Dee and Molly Carter as they awkwardly and hilariously figure life out in Los Angeles.

For five seasons, “Insecure” brought laughter, tears, and relatability to TV screens, portraying the complexities of Black womanhood with heartfelt authenticity and resonance. Its beloved characters said their final goodbyes with a groundbreaking finale in 2021, but the show's lasting impact remains something truly special. What are the stars up to now? Here is an update on some of the “Insecure” cast.

1. Issa (Issa Rae)

Actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae is making waves in television and film with recent roles in Barbie, American Fiction, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, and more. Beyond acting, she's creating and producing content through her independent media company, Hoorae (formerly Issa Rae Productions). In a significant move in 2021, she signed an eight-figure, five-year partnership with Hoorae and WarnerMedia. Since 2016, this partnership has birthed Rae's acclaimed series like “Rap Sh!t” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” along with “Insecure.”

The media maven is currently developing two new projects for HBO, including one set in an alternate present and a comedy set in corporate America, created in partnership with the creators of “Southside” and “Sherman's Showcase.” Additionally, she's planning to build a studio campus in south L.A. and owns a chain of coffee shops there, Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen. In 2022, she won the Peabody Trailblazer Award.

2. Molly (Yvonne Orji)

Yvonne Orji played Issa’s bestie on “Insecure.” Following her time on the series, Orji’s been gracing Hollywood with comedic charm in films like The Blackening and Vacation Friends 2, series like “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and her comedy specials like “A Whole Me.” In 2023, the Emmy-nominated multihyphenate inked a two-year, first-look deal with Sony Pictures to develop scripted comedy and drama series for cable and television. She is adapting the novel “Transcendent Kingdom,” written by Yaa Gyasi, as her first project.

3. Lawrence (Jay Ellis)

Jay Ellis is known for his role as Issa Dee’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Lawrence in “Insecure.” Ellis is still dedicated to acting, recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick and Amazon’s Somebody I Used to Know. Outside of his on-screen career, the NAACP Image Award-winner is exploring writing, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship. His upcoming memoir, “Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?” delves into themes of growth, ingenuity, and personal development from adolescence to adulthood.

4. Tiffany (Amanda Seales)

Since starring as Issa and Molly’s bougie homegirl Tiffany, Amanda Seales has switched gears. An outspoken activist, social commentator, and comedian, she lets listeners know what she's thinking on her podcasts, “The Amanda Seales Show” and “Small Doses with Amanda Seales.” She also tours the country performing comedy. Seales made headlines in 2024 for her appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay," where she discussed her time on “Insecure” and challenges she has faced within the entertainment industry.

5. Kelli (Natasha Rothwell)

Like Issa and Molly, Tiffany and Kelly, played by Natasha Rothwell, were a dynamic duo. Rothwell landed a role in HBO’s acclaimed anthology series, “The White Lotus,” earning her an Emmy nomination in 2022. She also starred as Piper Benz in the 2023 remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, titled Wonka, alongside Timothée Chalamet. Fans can look forward to seeing her return as Rachel in the upcoming movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

6. Nathan (Kendrick Sampson)

While he hasn't left acting behind, Kendrick Sampson's time focuses more of his time on activism these days. He co-founded BLD PWR, a non-profit organization dedicated to organizing Hollywood and “shifting the culture toward nourishing and protecting nuanced Black, Indigenous, and marginalized leaders and everyday people, especially our storytellers and their stories.” Much like his “Insecure” character, Nathan, Sampson's organization also strives to combat the stigma around mental health in the Black community.

7. Ahmal (Jean Elie)

Following his role as Issa Dee’s younger brother, Jean Elie transitioned to creating, writing, and starring in "Send|Help," an original series for AMC's AllBlk. Additionally, Elie works as a brand influencer.

8. Daniel (Y’lan Noel)

Y’lan Noel’s character Daniel catalyzed Lawrence and Issa’s breakup in the first season of “Insecure.” Now, The First Purge actor is set to voice Xbox’s newest installment in the “Call of Duty” video game series, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.” He also starred in the 2022 film A Lot of Nothing from RLJE Films, showcasing more of his acting talents in the thrilling comedy-drama.

9. Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson)

Sarunas Jackson has acted in several recent TV shows, including “Clipped,” “Presumed Innocent,” and “Good Trouble,” but he hasn’t been in the news for his roles lately. The actor, known for playing Dro, has become embroiled in controversy and abuse allegations. In 2023, multifaceted star Keke Palmer accused Jackson’s brother, Darius, of domestic violence. Jackson publicly addressed the accusations on social media, leading to further escalations when he filed for a restraining order against Palmer, which was ultimately denied in 2024. Following Palmer’s claims, Jackson’s “Insecure” co-star and mother of his daughter, DomiNque Perry, filed a petition in the California Superior Court stating she “experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family.”

10. Condola (Christina Elmore)

"Insecure" fans were less than thrilled with Christina Elmore's character, Condola, for complicating the potential reunion between Lawrence and Issa. Since her memorable debut in the series, Elmore took on a role in the highly anticipated 2024 Max drama "The Girls on the Bus” and Lena Waithe’s “Twenties.”

11. Derek (Wade Allain-Marcus)

After his role as one of Lawrence's confidants and voices of reason, Derek, Wade Allain-Marcus directed the remake of the 1991 film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

12. Chad (Neil Brown Jr.)

Neil Brown Jr. stars in the Paramount series “SEAL Team.” The actor, who played Lawrence and Derek’s unruly friend Chad, has been a cast member on the series since 2017.