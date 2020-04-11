Image Image Credit Craig Barritt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Amanda Seales Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Shannon Sharpe scored another series of viral moments after sitting down with Amanda Seales for his latest "Club Shay Shay" episode on Wednesday (April 24). In a conversation that lasted more than three hours, the "Insecure" star opened up about everything from relationships with her peers to various challenges within the entertainment industry.

One of the more talked about moments from the sit-down was when Seales said she's “diagnosed as someone who has autism spectrum disorder, which is very difficult to identify in Black women because of racism.” “What it typically means is that your brain functions in a different way, so you’re neurodivergent,” Seales revealed to the NFL great. “And you also have certain tendencies that are considered outside of the neurotypical way of things.” Sharpe then appeared to question the validity of her statement by asking if she was clinically diagnosed, to which the actress didn't provide him with a direct answer.

Following the interview, Seales hopped on Instagram Live to clarify that her diagnosis didn't come from a doctor. "Because I’m not paying $10,000 to do that," she retorted. "And most people will tell you that at this age, you don’t need a clinical diagnosis in that sense.”

Earlier today (April 26), Seales added her critique of the host's interview approach. “That is called deflection,” she explained regarding her refusal to give Sharpe a straight response. “Why? Because I was not going to be pressured by this man who was interrogating me with absolutely zero love for me into proving something to him... By his line of questioning, he had already committed to undermining.”

She continued, “I understand my response may be confusing to some but I am clarifying it. As I did in my [livestream]. And that is enough.”