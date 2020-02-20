Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Amanda Seales Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (April 24), Shannon Sharpe premiered the latest episode of "Club Shay Shay" with Amanda Seales. During the discussion, the actress was more than candid about a variety of topics, including experiencing racism as a child, her short stint as a member of Floetry, issues with Candace Owens, and much more.

One of the biggest highlights from the episode came when Sharpe brought up Issa Rae, who worked with Seales on the hit show "Insecure." "She wasn’t empowering to me. She didn’t feel like I deserved to be protected,” Seales said, reflecting on their rumored conflict during the series' production. “But that was my experience. And nonetheless, I have still always protected her because I felt like it was my responsibility to do so. But it is not." Seales also spoke on her apparent beef with Rae’s publicist, Vanessa Anderson, and an unfortunate moment that saw her kicked out of an Emmy Awards party in 2019.

Elsewhere in the three-hour clip, Seales blasted sports commentator Emmanuel Acho, who used to be Sharpe's colleague at FS1 before his departure from "Undisputed." Acho recently made headlines for his criticism of former college hoops star Angel Reese. “She is a young person! Do you know how disgusting that is? That cornball... who loves to make himself look like he’s the white people’s savior," Seales stated in response. "Cut it out! It’s ridiculous."

Seales’ interview sparked plenty of discourse on social media, with many defending the Cali talent for not holding her tongue about her truths. "Is Amanda Seales really that problematic or is she just direct, educated, and informed, therefore intimidating to the average mind in an industry hell-bent on silencing those kinds of people?" asked Twitter user milepierre. Another user, LRNROSE, was more critical. "Amanda Seales does stand 10 toes down," she wrote. "[With] that being said, in what world does someone who refuses to play the game [get] invited [with] open arms?"

Check out some other responses to the exchange below.