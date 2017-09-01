Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vivian Banks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Behind most if not all strong families is a strong matriarch holding everyone together. For decades, Black mothers have been the cornerstone within families globally. Their influence not only forms the foundation of thriving households but also equips many of us with the resilience and readiness needed for life's challenges.

While our real-life mothers hold irreplaceable positions in our hearts, fictional characters like Rochelle Rock from "Everybody Hates Chris," Clair Huxtable from "The Cosby Show," and Vivian Banks from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" embody various qualities that aided us in our formative years.

On that note, check out REVOLT’s list of 13 favorite Black sitcom moms:

1. Vivian Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Whether you’re rocking with the original played by Janet Hubert or the replacement portrayed by Daphne Maxwell Reid, Aunt Viv’s unwavering love for her children is the only trait that remains constant in both of the actresses’ portrayals of her. Throughout the show’s six seasons, Aunt Viv was a source of nurturing words, outstanding wisdom, and often a source of comedic relief — Cue her legendary dance scene!

Don’t get her kindness confused for weakness because, when it comes to her children, she doesn’t play. Despite not being Will’s biological mother, she ensured that he was on a straight and narrow path and offered the same protection that she gave her own children. Upon finding out that Will’s father Lou had plans of leaving again for work, she sternly warned him not to return. Just like her husband Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv is an iconic TV parent that you have to love.

2. Tanya Baxter from That’s So Raven

Tanya Baxter, portrayed by T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh in the beloved Disney Channel series “That's So Raven,” shined as a beacon of warmth, guidance and unwavering support for her children, Raven and Cory. With her nurturing spirit and boundless patience, Tanya effortlessly balanced the demands of motherhood all while pursuing her dream of attending law school.

She fostered a loving and accepting environment, where Raven and Cory felt free to embrace their unique abilities, and navigate the ups and downs of adolescence. Tanya’s wisdom, humor and endless love for her family made her a cherished maternal figure in Black sitcom history.

3. Florida Evans from Good Times

There are rightful reasons to have mixed feelings about “Good Times’” Florida Evans, played by Esther Rolle, yet one undeniable fact remained: Her resilience and unconditional love for her children were her redeeming attributes.

Despite dealing with poverty and discrimination living in the projects of Chicago, Florida made the best out of her family’s situation. She instilled valuable morals in all three of her children, disciplining them with compassion rather than harsh punishment. Even when her husband James died, she took on the role as the head of the household. Although “Good Times” wrapped up its sixth and final season in 1979, Evans continues to be a symbol of love, strength and integrity in Black TV culture.

4. Lisa Landry from Sister, Sister

Stylish, sassy, and full of shady, playful one-liners, Lisa Landry, portrayed by Jackée Harry, was one of the coolest moms that anyone can ask for. She took on an impressive step of being a single mother raising her adopted daughter Tia, and didn’t shy away from the challenge of raising her daughter’s twin sister, Tamera, upon discovery that they were separated at birth. Although she wasn’t well-off like her co-parent Ray, Lisa was always open to picking up odd jobs aside from her Fashions By Lisa clothing line to make ends meet.

Lisa worked hard to provide new experiences for both Tia and Tamera, despite not personally being able to enjoy the same luxuries growing up. Even during comical situations, such as her and Ray's intense rivalry to sway Tia and Tamera's choice between joining Alpha Kappa Alpha or Delta Sigma Theta sororities at their colleges, her commitment to securing a brighter future for the twins remained truly commendable.

5. Rainbow Johnson from Black-ish

Rainbow Johnson, the vibrant matriarch of the Johnson family in "Black-ish," portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, embodied the essence of a nurturing and supportive mother. With her unwavering love, she fostered an environment where her children could freely express themselves and pursue their passions.

Her free spirit and open-mindedness, coupled with her sense of humor, allowed Rainbow to navigate the complexities of modern parenthood with grace and empathy. Her dedication to instilling values of acceptance, integrity and self-discovery in her children made her a standout example of what it means to be a great mom.

6. Rochelle Rock from Everybody Hates Chris

Powered by strength and dedication to her family, Rochelle, played by Tichina Arnold, is another relatable Black mom that we grew to love within “Everybody Hates Chris’” four seasons. Raising her three children in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, Rochelle understood the importance of sacrifice as she worked several jobs to make ends meet.

Although she often ran a tight ship as the disciplinarian of the family, the matriarch never compromised on her love and support, always ensuring that her children had what they needed to succeed.

7. Wanda from The Bernie Mac Show

Taking on the responsibility of caring for three bonus children through marriage, Wanda, portrayed by Kellita Smith, was the perfect example of a devoted mother through her unwavering support and guidance. Despite balancing work and family life, she prioritized her children's well-being, and offered assistance with homework, encouragement, and a listening ear.

The mom taught vital life lessons with patience and empathy, addressing tough topics like bullying and discipline with understanding. Her sense of humor and ability to find joy in everyday moments created a warm, welcoming home where laughter abounded. Overall, Wanda's unconditional love and nurturing guidance made her an exceptional mom, leaving a lasting impact beyond the TV screen.

8. Nikki Parker from The Parkers

Endlessly entertaining, Nikki Parker is one of the coolest moms to ever grace our TVs. Portrayed by Mo’Nique, she embodied the essence of a devoted and loving mother. With her infectious energy and unwavering support, the mom continuously championed her daughter Kim's dreams of being a fashion designer no matter how outlandish. Despite her colorful antics and larger-than-life personality, Nikki's unconditional love and guidance served as a beacon of strength.

9. Tasha Mack from The Game

Tasha Mack, played by Wendy Raquel Robinson, the assertive and fiery character from "The Game," shared a unique bond with her son, Malik. Serving as both his staunch supporter and toughest critic, she consistently encouraged him to excel both in football and in life. Her journey as a young mother resonates with many, as she navigated reclaiming her own identity after dedicating much of her youth to raising her son.

10. Dee Mitchell from Moesha

Dee, played by Sheryl Lee Ralph, wholeheartedly embraced her role as a stepmother by extending unconditional love and acceptance to Moesha, her brother, Myles, and later Dorian. Despite not being their biological mother, she treated them as her own, nurturing them with care and affection.

Overall, Dee's unwavering love, respectful co-parenting, positive role modeling and nurturing family environment made her an exceptional stepmother. Her presence enriched the children’s lives as they navigated the complexities of adolescence and family dynamics.

11. Harriette Winslow from Family Matters

Harriette Winslow, portrayed by Jo Marie Payton, the caring matriarch from "Family Matters," epitomized the qualities of a devoted and supportive mother. Serving as the backbone of the Winslow family, she displayed resilience in adversity during tough times, and guided her loved ones through challenges with wisdom and compassion. Juggling her roles as a mother and a career woman, she emphasized the importance of balance and dedication, setting a powerful example for her children to emulate.

12. Clair Huxtable from The Cosby Show

Clair Huxtable, played by Phylicia Rashad, excelled as a lawyer, devoted wife and mother to five children. With a focus on instilling morals and ethics, she diligently cultivated a nurturing environment at home, and prepared her children for success. While adept at balancing responsibilities, Clair also knew how to infuse joy and fun into family life. Phylicia Rashad's portrayal of the mom radiated genuine pride and warmth, which left an indelible impression on audiences.

13. Louise “Weezy” Jefferson from The Jeffersons

Louise, fondly known as "Weezy" to her husband George, provided tranquility in her family. In moments when George became agitated or fixated on minor issues, she offered a different outlook and helped him regain perspective.

Louise consistently challenged her family while also extending grace and understanding, regardless of the obstacles they faced. The late Isabel Sanford portrayed this beloved character with grace and depth, which made for a memorable addition to the lineup of Black sitcom mothers who have had an impact on viewers for decades.