Especially with the relentless pace of the streaming era, seeing artists rapidly rise to viral triumph often sparks curiosity about the origins of their success. In many cases, they seemingly ascend out of nowhere, but a closer look sometimes reveals familial ties to industry giants.

While neither good nor bad, it inevitably raises questions about privilege and access to insider opportunities. Some connections are easier to make than others, particularly given their longstanding presence in the public eye. Case in point, both Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s children, Jaden and Willow, were born in the spotlight. Then you have newer acts, such as N3WYRKLA and Chey, who keep their family ties under wraps.

REVOLT rounded up a list of 9 rap artists with parents who were already well-known before their careers launched. So, without further ado, check them out below.

1. Coi Leray

Although Coi Leray first saw success with her breakout single, 2018’s “Huddy,” she skyrocketed into viral popularity during the pandemic. Records like “BIG PURR (Prrdd),” “No More Parties,” and “TWINNEM” took over TikTok, with everyone and their mothers joining in on the dance challenges amid the global lockdown. As the daughter of industry veteran and The Source co-founder Benzino, she was no stranger to the music industry growing up. In fact, she first started rhyming at the age of 14. Though the pair have had their fair share of public disagreements and social media spats, their familial connection is undeniable.

“Not a lot of people knew [Benzino was my father]. At the end of the day, I’ve been out here grinding,” Leray told REVOLT in an exclusive interview. “I was able to go ahead, take his abilities, and apply it to myself. To push forward into everything that I’m going through.”

2. Diggy Simmons

Diggy Simmons, son of Hip Hop luminary Rev Run from Run-DMC, knows no limits. Launched into the public eye with early appearances on the family's reality show “Run's House,” he quickly transitioned into music with the release of The First Flight. Despite being a 2011 XXL Freshman and charming the ladies with songs like “Do It Like You” and “4 Letter Word,” Diggy seemingly put rapping and singing on the back burner to focus on acting. He’s been a series staple in the “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish” as Doug Edwards since it hit television screens.

3. Jaden Smith

Born into the limelight as the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden’s foray into both music and acting was inevitable. He was only 8 years old at the time of his major film debut, The Pursuit of Happyness, followed by standout roles in The Day the Earth Stood Still and The Karate Kid. The last-mentioned blockbuster welcomed his joint effort with Justin Bieber, “Never Say Never,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart. Jaden has also released quite a few projects, including SYRE, which was his debut album, and its follow-up, ERYS.

4. Domani

Domani is a natural when it comes to music, but it’s pretty much in his blood: The “Henny & Crystals” creator is the son of trap pioneer T.I. and Xscape member Tiny. As the third-eldest of their talented brood, he shared his first EP, The Process, in 2016. Fast forward several years, Domani joined his pops on “Family Connect.” Several of T.I.’s other kids, Messiah and King Harris, have also dipped their toes into the rap game.

5. Baby Tate

For years now, Baby Tate has been on a relentless rise and really making a name for herself in the music scene with various releases like the Flo Milli-assisted “I Am,” “S**t Him Out,” and “Hey, Mickey!” with Saweetie. She also happens to be the daughter of singer and actress Dionne Farris — most known for “I Know” and Arrested Development’s “Tennessee.”

Despite her mother’s illustrious career, Tate made it clear in her interview with EBONY that her upbringing was far from glamorous: “We still went through a lot of hard times and struggles. I just got to see my mom continue to follow her dreams while doing that.”

6. Lil Tracy

Previously going by the moniker Yung Bruh, Lil Tracy was a very frequent collaborator of Lil Peep’s. The two worked together on “Awful Things” and “white tee,” to name a couple. Over the years, the Saturn Child artist has dished out fan favorites such as “Like a Farmer (Remix)” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “heart,” and “Pictures.” It may come as a shock to people, especially considering the tattoos and electro-noir emo rap, but he’s actually the son of Digable Planets’ Ishmael Butler and Coko from the R&B group SWV.

Funnily enough, Tracy cites his parents as style inspirations. In a sit-down with Butler for Interview Magazine, the rap phenomenon said, “I think, just from being around you and mom, and just seeing how you all dressed and just carried yourself around people. I used to steal all of your clothes.”

7. King Combs

You can easily guess King Combs’ father based on his surname. As the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter, he's inherited more than just his father's looks. The younger Combs saw major success with “Love You Better” featuring Chris Brown, followed by a guest verse on Teyana Taylor’s “How You Want It?” Fast forward to 2019, the New York rapper unveiled his debut project, Cyncerely, C3, which housed surefire cuts like “Naughty,” “Surf,” and “On It!”

It’s worth mentioning that Diddy accomplished a lot before his son stepped into music. He established Bad Boy Records, put out several RIAA-certified Platinum albums, and launched Sean John as well as our very own REVOLT, among other things. Though King Combs may have big shoes to fill, his rap career is definitely on a successful trajectory.

8. Chey

Up-and-coming rap starlet Chey may have only released her first single, “Hair and Nails,” in 2024, but she’s already channeling the lyrical prowess of her father, Method Man. Her music echoes New York’s current drill scene, with crushing 808s and skittish hi-hats punctuating her debut offering and its follow-up, “Boujee and Ghetto.”

During her sit-down with Shaoliiin Entertainment, Chey explained why she’s not relying solely on her father’s legacy to kickstart her own rap career. According to her, Method Man “could just make a call and put me on,” but he prefers to see her “put in the work” and fully supports her effort.

9. N3WYRKLA

A relatively fresh face in comparison to others on this list, N3WYRKLA is the daughter of Gillie Da Kid. Most may know the rising artist from Brent Faiyaz and ASAP Rocky’s “Outside All Night,” but her solo discography is equally as impressive. The genre-blending New Jersey native released both the Timbaland-produced “CH3RRY” and her EP it’s not you, it’s me in 2024. The latter offering saw her reunite with Faiyaz for more experimental R&B vibes.