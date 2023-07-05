Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chloe and Halle Bailey have redefined what it means to wear locs in mainstream fashion and pop culture. These sisters have embraced the beauty of their natural hair, proving time and time again that locs are anything but limiting.

From the red carpet to the stage, they have rocked versatile looks that challenge stereotypes and showcase how locs can be both elegant and edgy. Whether sporting bold updos, intricate braids woven into their locs or sleek ponytails, Chloe and Halle continuously show the world that hair can be a symbol of creativity and individuality. Beyond being a fashion statement, their hairstyles celebrate Black beauty in its most authentic form.

Through every twist, braid and curl, the Bailey sisters have set a new standard. They influence a generation of Black women to embrace and elevate the diversity of locs in high fashion and everyday style.

Here are seven times the Chloe and Halle proved locs are timeless and multifaceted.

1. 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Image Credit JC Olivera/GA / Contributor via Getty Images

At the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards in March, Chloe stepped out with her locs styled in jumbo box braids with curly tips, serving a bold yet feminine look. Halle kept it classic and refined, rocking a ponytail with soft curls that framed her face. Their contrasting styles flawlessly complemented each other and added a fresh spin to the celebration of natural hair.

2. Black Panther premiere

Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images

At the Black Panther premiere, the famed sisters brought an undeniable edge to the red carpet. Chloe brought a regal, yet fierce look with her updo, which was reminiscent of a halo braid. Halle rocked a sleek and cool style — she styled her locs in two French braids. Together, they effortlessly fused elegance with attitude.

3. 94th Annual Academy Awards

Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images

At the 94th Academy Awards, Chloe made a statement on the carpet. She added a touch of drama to her outfit with an updo that flowed into a wild, textured bun. Halle matched her sister’s energy with a boho-inspired bun, leaving a few curls out for that effortless detail. Both looks exuded a blend of carefree and chic, elevating locs to a high-fashion moment.

4. 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in October, Chloe switched things up with a look that almost completely concealed her locs. Her hair was styled in a large blonde pin-curled bun, which gave her a grown and sexy vibe. The dramatic updo brought elegance and edge, proving once again the Grammy-nominated singer’s versatility when it comes to hair.

5. 2024 Aerie REAL Fest

Image Credit Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images

Halle solidified the loc’ed bob as a go-to summer trend at the Arie REAL Fest in March. Her jaw-length locs perfectly framed her face, and The Little Mermaid star added her signature curly pieces for that extra touch of softness. This look captured her effortless cool while keeping a fresh and playful style.

6. 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Image Credit Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Halle confidently rocked a body wave buss down middle part over her locs, defying the notion that such a style is impossible. Chloe channeled a Fulani braids vibe, laying her locs down in front and finishing off with curly extensions cascading in the back. Both sisters pushed boundaries with these looks, always proving that locs can shine in any setting.

7. Wakanda Forever premiere

Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images

At the Wakanda Forever premiere, Chloe set the carpet on fire with her stunning braided halo atop a low loc bun, radiating elegance and boldness. Complementing her sister, Halle styled box braids in a ponytail which featured cute pin curl details that added a playful touch. Together, the Bailey sisters owned the night, showcasing the beauty and versatility of locs in a way that turned heads.