After uploading a clip to YouTube singing a cover of “Pretty Hurts,” Chlöe and Halle Bailey made quite the impression on Beyoncé. In 2015, they joined Parkwood Entertainment, the RENAISSANCE icon’s record label.

Chlöe x Halle’s dynamic vocals and seamless harmonization were on full display, leading to Grammy nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best New Artist in 2019 for The Kids Are Alright. They released their follow up album, Ungodly Hour, in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when much of the world was seeking solace and connection through music.

While the magic the Bailey sisters created together is undeniable, they have gone on to prove that they can each produce equally beautiful works on their own.

Halle attached her name to a Disney classic, starring in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid in May 2023. A pivotal moment in the film was her rendition of "Part of Your World," which she brilliantly reinterpreted.

Using her God-given talents to better the world is the Atlanta artist’s vision, even though she has occasionally questioned her gift. Now, as a mother to her cherished son, Halo, whom she shares with rapper and YouTube star DDG, her purpose has never been more evident.

“One of the main imprints I want to leave on the world is one of love and kindness,” she told REVOLT at the 2024 ESPY Awards. “Sharing this gift that I was given, I feel like sometimes I'm like, ‘Why did God give me this gift? Why do I have this platform? What can I do with it? What can I do to give back?’ And now that I have my baby, I realize that this is so much greater than me, and I just hope I'm doing what I'm supposed to do here on this Earth.”

Halle’s pursuit of purpose led to the release of her debut single, “Angel.” She previously told ESSENCE that she wrote the song during her journey of self-discovery.

2023 was a victorious year for the singer, and she concluded it by starring in The Color Purple alongside an illustrious cast that included Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R. and more.

While her accomplishments are remarkable, Halle has also confronted personal hurdles, such as battling anxiety. Yet, she stays firmly grounded in her foundation, family and close relationships.

“One of the main [personal hurdles] is kind of overcoming your own internal overthinking... anxiety. We all have those struggles when it comes to thinking if we're good enough, doing great, if we're doing what we're supposed to,” she explained. “And I found that in my new journey, I have been surrounding myself with just people who lift me up and remind me I am a good person.”

Halle is gearing up for another musical role, this time in a Universal Pictures film led by director Michel Gondry and producer Pharrell Williams.