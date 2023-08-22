Image Image Credit Photo by Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images Image Alt Jaylen Brown 2024 ESPY Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2024 ESPY Awards took place on Thursday (July 11) evening, celebrating last year’s best in sports at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by tennis GOAT Serena Williams, the 32nd annual ceremony honored athletes like NBA Champion Jaylen Brown and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. It also featured a show-stopping opening performance from Ciara, as well as rising athlete and rapper Flau'jae Johnson. As one of the biggest nights in sports, attendees hit the red carpet in their best pieces, shining bright and turning heads in everything from custom gowns to fresh off-the-runway fits.

So, let's get into the 15 best looks of the night.

1. Serena Williams

Serving as host of the ceremony, Serena Williams was armed with a few outfit changes for the evening. But her red carpet dress was an elegant standout. The tennis champ wore a custom black Giorgio Armani gown with a jeweled bodice and train that hugged her curves in all the right places, completing the look with a proper pair of diamond earrings.

2. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo continued his streak of best-dressed red carpet appearances at the ESPYs. The actor stepped out wearing a winning look by Louis Vuitton, shining bright in an open brown shirt with matching pants topped off by a shimmery LV Damier print jacket. Domingo tied it all together with tinted shades, gold jewelry, and black shoes.

3. Kysre Gondrezick

Rising WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick made her ESPYs debut in a custom black dress with sheer and lace cutouts by "dream maker" Valdrin Sahiti. She accessorized with JUSTDESI diamonds, smokey eye makeup, and NBA Champion Jaylen Brown on her arm.

4. Jaylen Brown

Fresh off an NBA Championship run with the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown hit the carpet in a sleek black suit featuring a cropped jacket and satin piping on the pants. He accessorized with a gold brooch, black sunglasses, and, of course, his recently won Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

5. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey stunned in a short black dress with embroidered flower chest details from Raisa Vanessa’s F/W 24 collection. Bailey capped the look with a gold Simon G necklace, statement earrings, and black strappy heels.

6. Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers star Russell Wilson opted for a casual cream fit that hit all the right notes. Wilson wore a fitted jacket, open-collar polo shirt, and tailored pants, which were finished with white sneakers. For accessories, he donned sunglasses, a gold bracelet, and a striking gold watch.

7. Flau'jae Johnson

LSU guard and rapper Flau'jae Johnson went two-for-two with her red carpet and performance fits. For the winning carpet look, she wore a show-stopping black dress with nude underlay, shoulder details, and a one-sided train. She completed the look with diamond earrings and open-toe black heels.

8. Jayden Daniels

College athlete Jayden Daniels hit the carpet in an eye-grabbing black Alexander McQueen tuxedo with unique lapels and Dior shoes. He complemented his fit with two diamond Cuban link chains, matching bracelets, and a hefty timepiece.

9. GloRilla

Yeah, Glo!! The diminutive Memphis rapper turned heads on the carpet in a floor-length, midriff-baring black dress with knit details. She completed the look with a long, sleek diamond chain and diamond bracelets.

10. Draymond Green

Draymond Green hit the red carpet in a tailored teal-green suit with white buttons on the jacket and white piping on the pants, matching a white shirt underneath. Green wore no jewelry, capping the look with black velvet slip-on loafers instead.

11. Juju Watkins

USC Trojans' guard Juju Watkins was pure elegance in this timeless, one-shouldered Versace dress with a high slit. She completed her look with minimal jewelry, a black envelope clutch, and black heels.

12. Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix opted for a short white dress with flower brocades for her red carpet look. The 14-time USA Track & Field champ completed her look with gold earrings, a gold clutch, and black heels for a night on the town.

13. Dom Gabriel

Artist Dom Gabriel hit the red carpet in a graphic navy varsity jacket, white shirt, black tie, and grey pants. He completed his look with silver jewelry, including biker chains and black Doc Marten boots.

14. Paige Bueckers

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers wore a fresh off-the-runway lilac suit from KidSuper’s Fall 2024 collection with face-doodle embroidery, white Jimmy Choo loafers, and silver David Yurman jewelry.

15. Evander Kane

Canadian hockey player Evander Kane put it between the posts with his custom, abstract-print, metallic and blue double-breasted suit, worn sans shirt. He completed the look with patent-leather shoes featuring a crystal-embellished heel and layered diamond chains.