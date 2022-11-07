Image Image Credit Yui Mok - PA Images/Contributor via Getty Images and AAron Ontiveroz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For decades, Black actors in Hollywood have fought for the opportunity to lead major films and be more than sidekicks, comedic relief or disposable characters that serve the arcs of white protagonists. Even now, with box-office dominance and undeniable critical acclaim, they still face industry skepticism, limited opportunities and a pressure to be exceptional in ways their counterparts rarely experience.

That ongoing struggle is the focus of Number One on the Call Sheet, a two-part documentary produced by Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart. The project, directed by Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch, aims to highlight both the triumphs and challenges of Black actors who have broken through Hollywood’s barriers to claim leading roles. Featuring a lineup that includes Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Halle Berry and many others, the film brings together generations of talent to reflect on their experiences and the work still left to do.

Leading the conversation on Black stardom

At first glance, the documentary might seem like a victory lap for Black Hollywood, a celebration of those who achieved mainstream success. But the reality is more complex. The very concept of being "number one on the call sheet" holds weight in an industry that has historically been slow to see Black actors as bankable leading figures. For every Denzel or Halle, there are countless others whose careers were stifled by lack of opportunity, industry bias or the inability to sustain leading-man or leading-woman status past a breakout moment.

Foxx and Hart, both of whom carved out massive careers in both film and television, understand this struggle intimately. Foxx’s path from stand-up comedy to sitcoms to an Academy Award-winning performance in Ray was hardly linear. He had to prove himself repeatedly, navigating an industry that often failed to see his full potential beyond comedy. Hart, though one of the highest-grossing comedians of all time, also had to fight against Hollywood’s tendency to box Black entertainers into specific lanes, even as he built a massive brand and produced his own projects.

The two parts of the documentary series will explore all of this from different perspectives. "Black Leading Men in Hollywood" will showcase the journeys of actors like Eddie Murphy, Laurence Fishburne, John Boyega, and Daniel Kaluuya, examining how they navigated an industry that has often been quick to marginalize or sideline Black male leads. "Black Leading Women in Hollywood" will turn the focus to actresses like Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Tiffany Haddish, who have had to carve out spaces for themselves in an industry that historically has given Black women even fewer chances to lead.

Beyond individual success stories, Number One on the Call Sheet raises a larger issue: Has Hollywood truly changed, or has it simply learned how to market diversity without fundamentally altering its power structures? Black actors today are certainly more visible than they were in decades past, but visibility is not the same as equity. The industry still exhibits pay disparity and often limits the types of roles that Black actors are considered for, and when a Black-led film fails, it is often treated as a setback for all Black cinema rather than an isolated misfire.

What this documentary does well, based on early glimpses from the trailer, is refuse to treat Black success in Hollywood as a singular, monolithic experience. The journeys of someone like Washington, who built his career in the prestige drama space, differ greatly from those of someone like Ice Cube, who transitioned from music into film at a time when few saw rappers as credible leading men. Likewise, the career paths of actresses like Davis, who broke barriers in dramatic roles, and Gabrielle Union, who has long balanced mainstream success with a fight for better industry practices, reflect vastly different struggles and triumphs.

The documentary premieres on Apple TV+ on March 28. Whether it sparks real industry reflection or simply adds to the long list of conversations about diversity in Hollywood remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Foxx, Hart, and the many voices in this film are making sure their stories, and the lessons that come with them, are heard.