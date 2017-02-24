Image Image Credit Bob Riha Jr / Contributor via Getty Images and Jack Mitchell/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sidney Poitier and Cicely Tyson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Early Black actors in the entertainment industry faced immense challenges, yet their perseverance and talent paved the way for future generations. Many were often relegated to stereotypical and demeaning roles, such as maids, butlers, or comic relief characters. Despite these limitations, many used their performances to subtly challenge these portrayals and bring dignity to the role.

For example, Paul Robeson expanded the possibilities for Black actors by choosing roles that aligned with his principles. Robeson, a gifted actor and singer, became one of the first Black actors to play Shakespeare’s Othello on Broadway. His performance was lauded for its depth and complexity, which set a new standard for Black representation in theater. Robeson also used his platform to advocate for civil rights, making his artistry inseparable from his activism.

The rise of Black actors like Sidney Poitier also marked a significant turning point. Poitier became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Lilies of the Field. Unlike many of his predecessors, Poitier was cast in leading roles that defied racial stereotypes.

Below, REVOLT compiled a list of Black thespians that shattered the proverbial ceiling with their performances. These early stars not only broke barriers but also laid the groundwork for the expansive and diverse representation seen today.

1. Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier was the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Lilies of the Field. Known for his dignified presence and commanding performances, he often portrayed characters who exuded moral strength, intelligence and integrity – qualities that defied the racial stereotypes of his era. Films like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night not only showcased his immense talent but also confronted issues of race and social justice.

2. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is one of the most iconic and respected actors in Hollywood. Following earlier appearances in “The Electric Company” and The Mighty Gents, Freeman’s arguable breakout came in the film Street Smart, earning him his first Academy Award nomination. He went on to deliver unforgettable performances in films like Driving Miss Daisy, Glory, The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, the last of which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

3. Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte rose to fame with his music early on before becoming a Hollywood giant, thanks to films like Carmen Jones, Island in the Sun and Odds Against Tomorrow, where he often took on roles that defied stereotypes and addressed social issues. Beyond his acting, Belafonte was a fearless civil rights advocate, using his platform to support the movement and work alongside leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

4. Louis Gossett Jr.

Louis Gossett Jr. made history when he became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman. Gossett’s powerful performances often brought depth and humanity to his characters, from his portrayal of Fiddler in the groundbreaking miniseries “Roots” to his roles in films like A Raisin in the Sun and Enemy Mine.

5. Diahann Carroll

Diahann Carroll became the first Black woman to star in her own non-servant role on television with the series “Julia,” where she played a widowed nurse raising her son. The show challenged stereotypes and opened doors for more nuanced portrayals of Black characters on screen. Carroll’s career spanned film, television and stage, earning her critical acclaim and accolades, including a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway musical No Strings and an Academy Award nomination for her role in Claudine.

6. Samuel L. Jackson

Following a slew of notable performances, Samuel L. Jackson found A-list fame via his unforgettable performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. That role earned him an Academy Award nomination and solidified his status as a cultural icon. Known for his versatility, he has starred in a wide range of films, from action blockbusters like Die Hard with a Vengeance and the Avengers franchise to dramatic works like A Time to Kill and Coach Carter.

7. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson was a legendary actress whose groundbreaking career redefined the roles available to Black women in Hollywood. Her Emmy-winning performances in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and her Oscar-nominated role in Sounder are true examples of her extraordinary talent and ability to bring humanity to complex stories about the Black experience. In recognition of her contributions, Tyson received numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

8. Ethel Waters

Ethel Waters found fame and success as a blues and jazz singer before transitioning to acting. She became the second African American to be nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Pinky and made history as the first Black actress to star in her own television show, The Ethel Waters Show. She also earned critical acclaim for her work in films like Cabin in the Sky and her Emmy-nominated performance in the television series “Route 66.”

9. James Earl Jones

With a career spanning many decades, James Earl Jones left a permanent mark on both stage and screen. He gained widespread recognition for his role in The Great White Hope, which earned him a Tony Award, and his subsequent portrayal of the iconic character of King Lear on stage further cemented his status as a dramatic powerhouse. Perhaps best known for voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, Jones's vocal contributions have become legendary, while his on-screen roles in films like Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October and Coming to America have showcased his versatility.

10. Hattie McDaniel

Hattie McDaniel was an actress whose career shattered racial barriers in Hollywood during a time of strict segregation. Best known for her role as Mammy in Gone with the Wind, McDaniel made history as the first Black person to win an Academy Award, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Her overall success was groundbreaking, as – in addition to breaking ground at the Academy Awards – she also became the first Black woman to sing on national radio.

11. Lena Horne

Lena Horne became one of the first Black women to sign a major Hollywood contract (Metro Goldwyn Mayer). She starred in films like Stormy Weather, where her performance of the title song became one of her signature moments, and Cabin in the Sky, showcasing her range as both an actress and singer. Horne’s success was significant not only for her undeniable talent but also for her refusal to conform to the stereotypes of the time. Throughout her career, she remained an outspoken advocate for racial equality, using her platform to fight against discrimination in Hollywood and beyond.

12. John Amos

Known for his versatile roles, John Amos gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of James Evans Sr. on the groundbreaking sitcom “Good Times.” His performance on the show helped redefine Black family dynamics on television. Amos also earned acclaim for his role as Kunta Kinte in the legendary miniseries “Roots,” where he delivered a powerful and unforgettable portrayal of a man enduring the brutalities of slavery.

13. Paul Robeson

Paul Robeson became one of the first Black actors to achieve international acclaim, particularly for his portrayal of Othello on stage. His success extended to film, where he starred in movies like The Emperor Jones and Sanders of the River, becoming one of the few Black actors of his time to play complex, leading roles. Beyond his artistry, Robeson was an outspoken advocate for racial equality and workers' rights, using his fame to fight against injustice both in the U.S. and abroad.

14. Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt achieved fame in both the music and acting worlds. She gained international recognition for her portrayal of Catwoman on the “Batman” series, bringing a mix of elegance and fierceness to the character. She continued to break barriers in other roles, from Broadway’s The Wild Party to a series of film and stage productions. Kitt's music career also flourished with hits like “Santa Baby,” which became a holiday classic.

15. Dorothy Dandridge

Dorothy Dandridge made history as the first African American woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Carmen Jones, a groundbreaking film that showcased her powerful singing and acting abilities. Dandridge's career, though often limited by the racial barriers of the time, included iconic performances in films like Porgy and Bess and Island in the Sun, where she defied the conventional roles offered to Black actresses. Beyond her acting, Dandridge was also an accomplished singer and dancer, performing on Broadway and in nightclubs.

16. Halle Berry

Halle Berry made history as the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball, a groundbreaking achievement that spotlighted the limited recognition afforded to Black women in Hollywood. She excelled across genres, from her dramatic performances in films like Losing Isaiah to her high-octane action roles in franchises like X-Men and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

17. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg earned the coveted EGOT status – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – and is one of the few entertainers to achieve this honor. Her Oscar win for Ghost made her only the second Black woman in history to win an Academy Award for acting (after Hattie McDaniel). Goldberg’s unforgettable performances in films like The Color Purple and Sister Act cemented her as a versatile force in Hollywood.