When HBO's groundbreaking series “Insecure” premiered in 2016, nobody could have predicted that some of its most memorable moments would happen in a bathroom. Creator and star Issa Rae introduced a uniquely vulnerable form of character development: the mirror rap. These lyrical bathroom pep talks with her character, Issa Dee, translated to intimate on-screen moments that became so much more than comedic relief. The freestyle sessions peeled back layers of emotions, shaping Issa's internal monologue in a fresh way. “Mirror B**ch,” as she calls the version of herself that’s stuck behind the glass, is an extension that reflects her inner critic and cheerleader.

Mirror raps cornered millennial Black womanhood, self-doubt, and personal growth with relatability. Through these raw, unfiltered moments, viewers watched Issa process everything from workplace microaggressions to relationship drama, creating a new language for self-expression on TV. What started as quirky character moments transformed into cultural touchstones that inspired countless social media videos and validated the private conversations we all have with ourselves when we think no one's watching.

Keep reading for a few of the best quotes from mirror raps throughout the seasons.

1. “Go shawty / It’s my birthday / But no one cares because I’m not having a party / ‘Cause I’m feeling sorry for my… self”

In the series premiere, Issa's first mirror rap captures the melancholy of her late 20s. Standing in her bathroom on the eve of her last 20-something birthday, she's too consumed by life disappointments to celebrate. Her stagnant relationship, dead-end job, and unclear future spill out through self-pitying lyrics. This moment introduces one of “Insecure's” central themes: It’s okay not to have it all figured out by 30.

2. “Do you want your man or nah? / Do you know your plans or nah? / You gon’ go back home or nah? / You gon’ claim your throne or nah?”

The first season finds Issa reconsidering her relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Lawrence. After his latest failed job interview derails her birthday plans, their half-finished breakup conversation sends her fleeing to her best friend Molly's apartment. In Season 1, Episode 2 Issa freestyles about the uncertainty of staying with him or facing the unknown and starting over.

3. “Do you know who you are? / You’re the bossiest b**ch / You’re a grown a** woman like Solange’s sis / You're gonna take control like Janet or lose control like Missy? / The decision is yours / Boss up or be a p**sy”

Still processing her impulsive night out with her old fling, Daniel, and uncertain about the future of her relationship, Issa prepares herself for the inevitable confrontation with Lawrence. She doesn't know what she wants but empowers herself to come to a decision, affirming that she is the boss of her life.

4. “Put your doubts to the side / Get your a** in the bed / Even if it’s whack, you can still get some head / Go for it, go for it, go / Ho for it, ho for it, ho”

Spoiler alert: Issa and Lawrence break up. Newly single, Issa embarks on a sexual liberation journey. In this rap, she works through the challenges of casual dating after years of comfort and routine. The lyrics embrace a new philosophy: Trading the complexities of relationships for simpler pleasures, even if those pleasures aren't always mind-blowing. She hypes herself up to explore the instant gratification of no-strings-attached sex.

5. “Hey, Mirror B**ch, you lookin’ real clean / You lookin’ real bad / You lookin’ like a queen”

The bathroom mirror isn't just where Issa confronts her doubts; she sheds her insecurities and emboldens herself thanks to her hype woman, Mirror B**ch. As the series reaches a turning point in Season 3, her mirror raps shift from venting to manifestation, giving her the confidence to envision and chase a new life. Through affirmations and words of encouragement, Issa builds a dialogue with her present self and future potential.

6. “So, I’m supposed to move on? / Go high? / Michelle Obama? / Well, call me Lifetime, b**ch, because I’m bringing the drama / Oh, he’s with you now, girl? / Then why he come running back? / Oh, you puttin’ it down? / Then why my nani his snack?”

When Issa learns that Lawrence has a new boo despite very recently (and briefly) having sex with her, she spits a rhyme that perfectly captures the messy reality of breakups. Torn between taking the high road -- as the former first lady famously suggested -- and giving way to pettier impulses, she attempts to pull up on Lawrence with no success. Eventually, Issa settles for cyberstalking his new love interest. It's one of the show's most quotable freestyles, setting up the drama that defines the season and revealing that Issa’s sometimes all bark and no bite.

7. “B**ch, you ain’t my friend just ‘cause you brown / S**t went well, so now you wanna be down? / I overheard your a** on the bus tryna clown / Get the f**k out of here or bow the f**k down”

Workplace tensions at We Got Y'all simmer beneath the surface of Season 1, where Issa faces constant microaggressions and resistance to her ideas. Despite her colleagues' doubts, she successfully organizes a beach day for the kids. But after a co-worker attempts to congratulate her by creating solidarity around their race -- dropping an uncomfortable "us" when talking about workplace discrimination -- Issa channels her irritation into the mirror.