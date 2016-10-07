Image Image Credit Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Image Alt Issa Rae Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The time for “Insecure” fans to make peace with the hit series’ five-season run has officially arrived because the show is never coming back. The comedic drama that premiered on HBO in 2016 wrapped its final episode in 2021, insinuating that its main characters, Issa Dee, Lawrence Walker, Molly Carter, Kelli Prenny, and Tiffany DuBois all seemed to live happily ever after.

Issa Rae co-created and starred in the South Los Angeles-based series as Issa Dee, with co-stars Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales rounding out the ensemble cast of 20-something-year-olds trying to make heads or tails of life, love, and friendships. The relatable storylines and popular music easily landed the hit show on lists ranking the most iconic Black sitcoms, right along with the likes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Living Single.”

But unlike the Will Smith-led show that was reimagined through a dramatic lens for Peacock’s uber-successful “Bel-Air,” Rae has no interest in revisiting the lives of the beloved “Insecure” characters with a new cast and perspective in the future. She addressed the matter head-on when she joined Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero for the latest episode of their “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

Point, blank, period, it is not going to happen. The “Rap Sh!t” creator first explained, “No ‘cause it’s so personal to me,” then drawing a parallel to the work of fellow HBO star Larry David, one of the co-creators of “Seinfeld” and the long-running “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Nobody else can do ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ ‘cause that’s his s**t and his gripes,” said Rae. “So, I would almost feel like, ‘The f**k?’ It would feel like the AI voice of Beyoncé, no, that’s my s**t, and those were my experiences,” as she added, “If they wanted to create something else, then sure, but, no, I have no desire for a reboot of ‘Insecure.’”

While the fans can release any lingering hope of seeing an “Insecure” reboot return to their television screens, they can always revisit its 44 episodes on streaming platforms. Last summer, to the excitement of viewers, the NAACP Award-winning series landed on Netflix.

