Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged, they revealed at the EBONY Power 100 Gala on Sunday (Nov. 17).

“Truthfully, we did two proposals,” Good revealed to E! News at the Los Angeles event. “I was very shocked, and it was wonderful. I was like, ‘Wait, are you serious, babe?’ Then, later on, some months later, it was another.”

The couple, who started dating in 2023 during Majors’ assault case involving ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, revealed they chose the gala for their announcement because it’s where they first encountered one another two years ago. “EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom,” Good shared.

The engagement also marked Good’s first since ending her nearly 10-year marriage with DeVon Franklin. They officially separated in 2021, with the pastor citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

In July, Good shut down rumors that her and Majors’ relationship was a publicity stunt. “I think the only thing that gets to me is people saying that I’m doing it for a PR stunt. I’m like, ‘When have y’all ever known me to do anything for a PR stunt?’” she told Angie Martinez during the “IRL” podcast.

Later in the conversation, the Stomp the Yard actress explained, “I think it has less to do with me and what people think about me, and I think it more has to do with projection, insecurity, you know, judgment that really isn’t based on the person but is based on the person who’s judging, [and the] experiences that have hurt them.”

Meanwhile, in June, Deadline reported that Majors was picked up for the revenge thriller Merciless, his first acting role since being fired from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Shooting for the film is expected to begin during the late fall in Canada’s Saskatchewan.