Meagan Good knows better than to give energy to the hearsay being spread about her. But at the end of the day, she’s still human.

On the press run for her new film Divorce in The Black with actor Cory Hardrict, Good offered some transparency on her much-discussed relationships.

Well documented by the media, the film’s stars have gone through very public divorces in the past two years. Good and Hollywood executive DeVon Franklin split in 2022 after 10 years of marriage. And in 2023, Hardrict and actress Tia Mowry parted ways after 14 years as husband and wife. In their new movie, the recent divorcees play Dallas and Ava; a married couple navigating the dissolution of their fictional union on the screen.

During a recent sit-down with Angie Martinez for the “IRL” podcast, Good kept her heart on her sleeve, opening up about how she’s learning to be unaffected by others' opinions, but admitted there are comments that still strike a nerve.

“I think the only thing that gets to me is people saying that I’m doing it for a PR stunt. I’m like, when have y’all ever known me to do anything for a PR stunt? When have I ever dated anyone for some money? Matter [of] fact, people that I’ve dated with money, I’ve not only not taken their money and made my own my entire life, but you haven’t even known that I’ve dated those people,” Good said in a video of her chat with Martinez that was published on Friday (July 12).

For the past year, Good has been dating actor Jonathan Majors. Their romance was first publicized during the height of Majors’ 2023 assault case involving an ex-girlfriend. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, offenses he was later found guilty of in December 2023. But the actress was by her beau’s side for multiple court appearances, including his sentencing in April 2024.

Good went on to address murmurs of her relationship with Majors being a PR ploy. “I would never do that,” she told Martinez. “But [in] the same breath, I think it has less to do with me and what people think about me, and I think it more has to do with projection, insecurity, you know, judgment that really isn’t based on the person but is based on the person who’s judging, [the] experiences that have hurt them,” Good adds.

The couple has been photographed together more frequently over the past few months, as Majors has reciprocated Good's support and appeared at her side on multiple red carpets, including the recent premiere of Divorce in the Black.

The film, which is written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry, was released to streaming on Prime Video on Thursday (July 11).

Watch Meagan Good’s full “IRL” interview below.