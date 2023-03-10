Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 8), Jonathan Majors was sentenced to probation after being found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The Associated Press revealed that the judge opted against jail time because the embattled actor didn’t have a prior criminal record. As part of the sentence, Majors must complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program in Los Angeles and continue mental health therapy.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told reporters that he didn't want to make any public statements that Jabbari could use against him in an ongoing civil suit. She also emphasized Majors' commitment to personal growth despite maintaining innocence and planning an appeal. Jabbari, however, tearfully expressed her belief that Majors remains a danger and refuses to acknowledge guilt, describing emotional manipulation and isolation during their relationship.

Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galloway highlighted Majors' response to the court proceedings, labeling it a "high-powered PR campaign" as she advocated for violence counseling. His conviction, which took place in December 2023, led to his dismissal from Marvel Studios, where he was cast for a series of films as Kang the Conqueror.

As REVOLT previously reported, Majors spoke on the guilty verdict in an interview with "Good Morning America." “It’s been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways,” Majors said during the sit-down. “I haven’t seen my daughter in a long time, you know? A lot of it has to do with this situation.”

He continued by addressing accusations of domestic abuse. “I’ve witnessed it, but never participated. I’ve been smacked up before, but never exercised it," he stated. "I’ve had [a] few relationships, so I can gather what situations we’re talking about. Yeah, I was not the best boyfriend all the time, [but I] never hit a woman. I’ve never struck a woman. Ever.”