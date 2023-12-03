Image Image Credit John Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Michael B. Jordan built his career on resilience, discipline and an unwavering drive to succeed. But beyond his own ambitions, he remains steadfast in his loyalty to those he considers close, even when they face controversy.

In a GQ interview published on Wednesday (Feb. 12), Jordan reflected on his journey in Hollywood and emphasized his commitment to keep evolving. “You spend such a long time, and a big part of your early stages, trying to get to a certain point and be successful, check off your goals... [while] being told ‘no’ a lot,” he said. “I spent more time struggling and trying to build something than I have been in a position where I can be moving. I’m not content. I’m going to continue to build and grow.”

That same determination extends to the people he’s built relationships with, including Jonathan Majors. The two actors formed a strong bond during the filming and promotion of Creed III, and – at the time – Majors was riding a wave of momentum that positioned him as one of Hollywood’s next A-listers. His future seemed set, with major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a breakout performance in Magazine Dreams. That was all until his career came to a screeching halt following allegations of assault and harassment involving his then-girlfriend. A trial resulted in Majors being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, while he was acquitted of intentional assault and aggravated harassment. Marvel Studios and other major players dropped him, and his once-promising trajectory was suddenly in free fall.

While many distanced themselves, Jordan remained publicly supportive. When asked about Majors’ situation, he acknowledged the difficulty of witnessing his friend go through it. “But he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy,” Jordan said. When pressed on whether he would work with Majors again, his answer was unequivocal: “Yes. Yes.”

Jordan’s loyalty stands out in an industry where public perception can shift overnight, and people often ruin solid connections with others just to save themselves. Yet, even as he remains focused on his own career, he understands the cost of unwavering dedication. “There’s a bunch that I’m sacrificing,” he admitted. “Everything comes with some type of cost and then those are the ones that you start to feel more as you grow older.”

Majors’ once-stalled Magazine Dreams has now secured a new release date for March 21, months after Searchlight Pictures initially shelved it in the wake of his legal troubles and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Meanwhile, Jordan reteamed with longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler for Sinners, a bold horror flick arriving this spring, and is in preproduction for a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which he will both direct and star in.