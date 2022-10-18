Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 24), Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled an official trailer for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's fifth big-screen collaboration, Sinners. According to Variety, the film — based on an original script by Coogler — is set in "the 1930s Jim Crow era-South" and was filmed in "the New Orleans area."

Until recently, details about the project were kept tightly under wraps, with even the title remaining a mystery. A poster, shared by Jordan on social media, featured a closeup of the Black Panther star in two different costumes. The trailer's description confirmed that the California talent is playing a dual role of twin brothers. "Dance with the devil... and he'll follow you home," read the Instagram caption.

Sinners boasts an ensemble cast that includes Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, and Lola Kirke. The film will also introduce new actors, such as Yao (formerly known as Thomas Pang), Miles Caton, and Peter Dreimanis.

The project marks Coogler's return to directing since his 2022 hit, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He is also producing the film through his Proximity Media banner, with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. The project was initially presented to executives and buyers at WME under strict confidentiality. A bidding war ensued, with Warner Bros. ultimately securing the rights. Variety further added that the deal structure will see some of the movie's rights reverting to Coogler over several decades.

The collaborations between Coogler and Jordan have been consistently fruitful, beginning with 2013's Fruitvale Station — which earned more than $17 million worldwide on a $900,000 budget — and spanning through Creed and the Marvel and Walt Disney-backed Black Panther franchise. While he wasn't behind the camera, Coogler did help to produce both Creed II and Creed III, the latter of which served as Jordan's directorial debut.