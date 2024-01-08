Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jonathan Majors Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, have settled her federal lawsuit accusing the former Marvel actor of assault and defamation. As revealed by Rolling Stone on Thursday (Nov. 21), both parties filed a joint notice in court confirming that “all claims against [the] defendant... are hereby dismissed with prejudice.” While initial reports suggested Jabbari voluntarily dismissed the case, her attorney, Brad Edwards, clarified to the publication that the settlement was mutual, though its terms remain undisclosed.

“We are happy to announce that the lawsuit Grace filed against Jonathan Majors was successfully settled,” Edwards stated. “It took tremendous courage for Grace to pursue this case. We are happy to have helped her close this chapter favorably so that she can move forward and begin to finally heal.”

This development followed a legal battle stemming from Majors’ 2023 conviction for recklessly assaulting and harassing Jabbari during an altercation in a New York City taxi. That incident reportedly began when Jabbari allegedly saw Majors receive a romantic text from another woman. During the fight, Jabbari sustained a fractured finger and a gash behind her ear. Majors, who claimed innocence and accused his ex of being the aggressor, was acquitted of the more serious charges of intentional assault and aggravated harassment. Majors avoided jail time and was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic abuse prevention program as part of his probation.

The subsequent lawsuit filed by Jabbari accused Majors of defamation, malicious prosecution and additional instances of physical abuse throughout their relationship. She alleged that Majors repeatedly dismissed her claims publicly, labeling her a liar to discredit her allegations. “Majors has called her a liar at every turn… with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such,” the lawsuit claimed. Two other women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, also made claims of physical and emotional abuse toward Majors.