Image Image Credit Robyn Beck / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Friday (Nov. 8). Beyoncé led the pack with an impressive 11 nods, including spots in the top categories of Album, Song and Record of the Year. This brought her career total to an astounding 99, making her the most nominated artist in history. It's also notable that, while she holds the record for the most Grammy wins overall with 32 trophies, the coveted Album of the Year award has eluded her thus far.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. about the nominations. During the interview, he was asked about Beyoncé – whom he previously worked with as a producer – and her Album of the Year odds. “Wow. You never know. I believe she has a really good one-in-eight chance,” he said. “That’s the best answer I can give, only because the voters, you don’t know what they’re going to gravitate to. It is tough.”

Regarding the number of nominations, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX followed close behind the COWBOY CARTER star with seven each. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan each earned six.

Among the surprises was an Album of the Year nomination for André 3000, thanks to his solo LP, New Blue Sun. Elsewhere, Chris Brown managed to score an acknowledgment in the Best African Music Performance category, thanks to his “Sensational” collaboration with Davido and Lojay. Shaboozey, Tems, Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Doechii, Kirk Franklin, Kali Uchis, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, Eminem and Burna Boy are amongst the slew of other artists that have a shot at walking across the Grammys stage.

Eligibility for this year’s awards was open to music and media released in the U.S. between Sept. 16, 2023 and Aug. 30, 2024. The official ceremony airs live on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.