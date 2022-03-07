Image Image Credit Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Malcolm-Jamal Warner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The entertainment world is in mourning following the shocking death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. As REVOLT previously reported, the acclaimed actor and musician passed away at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica. Best known for his iconic portrayal of Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” Warner’s career extended far beyond the sitcom that made him a household name. Colleagues, collaborators, and friends across Hollywood remember him not only as a gifted performer but as someone whose presence left a lasting impact.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who played Warner’s wife in BET’s “Reed Between the Lines,” shared a heartfelt tribute: “I love you, Malcolm… My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were: Warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place.” Angela Bassett, who collaborated with Warner most recently on “9-1-1,” described him as a “soulful artist” who “carried the weight of cultural legacy with grace.” Reflecting on their friendship, she added, “Even in his youth, Malcolm’s empathy, quiet strength, and his bright light surrounded us all.”

From Shakespeare to sitcoms, peers recall Warner’s artistic range and integrity

Actor and musician Wendell Pierce recalled working with Warner in multiple genres over the years — from Shakespeare to crime dramas — and described him as “a man of deep goodness, warmth, talent, and charm.” Jaleel White also shared heartfelt memories of Warner and their shared bond through the late Michelle Thomas. “Please remember him as a poet, a Grammy-winning musician, and an actor who did a lot more than just star on a sitcom when he was a kid,” White said.

Magic Johnson, who appeared in an AIDS awareness campaign Warner directed, reflected on their many conversations over the years. “Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business,” he shared. Sherri Shepherd, who acted alongside Warner on her self-titled sitcom and had him on her talk show earlier this year, called him “a renaissance man… grounded, graceful, and full of cultural appreciation.”

Questlove, Beyoncé, and peers honor Warner’s influence on Black television and music

Questlove posted an extended tribute on Instagram, crediting Warner’s portrayal of Theo with helping shape his understanding of manhood and cultural identity. “If you looked like me coming of age in the ‘80s, Malcolm as Theo was a GPS… navigating safely to adulthood,” he wrote. “He was never the guy stuck in a glory-days bubble… We always traded music and playlists.”

Warner’s legacy also reached the music world, with Beyoncé updating her website to thank him for “being a big part of our shared television history.” Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Vivica A. Fox, Eddie Griffin, Niecy Nash, and many more expressed their grief and admiration in tributes posted across social platforms.

Though not at the forefront of public tributes, Warner’s former “Cosby Show” co-star Bill Cosby issued a statement to PEOPLE, calling the death “devastating” and comparing it to the loss of his own son, Ennis Cosby. He added that Warner “was doing what he loved when he died — he was with his family.”

