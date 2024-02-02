Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Scooter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 28), the rap community suffered a heartbreaking loss with the passing of Young Scooter, an influential Atlanta rapper known for his raw street lyricism and collaborations with some of the industry's biggest names. In a statement provided to FOX 5, his family reflected on the kind of man he was: “Scooter was more than just a Hip Hop artist, he was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what.”

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 39-year-old artist passed away due to an accidental “penetrating injury” to his right thigh that caused fatal blood loss.

Young Scooter carried Atlanta’s trap legacy on his shoulders

Young Scooter’s legacy lives on through a deep catalog of music that includes standout solo efforts and impactful collaborations. Revered by peers as “your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper,” his influence can be seen in a range of projects that helped define the modern Atlanta sound.

One of his most celebrated moments came on the 2018 collaborative album WRLD on Drugs, where he joined Future and the late Juice WRLD on the track “Jet Lag.” His verse added a unique layer to the song, helping it climb to No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Scooter’s sole entry on that chart.

He was also a frequent presence in Gucci Mane’s world, appearing on six songs from the 2012 mixtape Trap God. From “Money Habits” to “Shooter,” his contributions not only complemented Gucci’s signature style but also helped fuel the trap genre’s explosive rise.

Scooter’s emotional depth was on full display in “Bloodshed,” a collaboration with YFN Lucci from the Wish Me Well 2 mixtape. The song tackled the harsh realities of street life, with both artists delivering unfiltered, heartfelt verses that resonated with authenticity.

On his 2014 mixtape STN MTN / Kauai, fellow Georgia native Childish Gambino tapped Scooter for a medley titled “Move That Dope / Nextel Chirp / Let Your Hair Blow.” The fusion of Gambino’s experimental edge with Scooter’s grounded storytelling became a vivid snapshot of Atlanta’s creative range — a mix of the theatrical and the real.

And of course, there’s “Colombia.” While the original version of the street anthem stood tall on its own, the remix — featuring Rick Ross, Birdman and Gucci Mane — pushed it further into the mainstream. Scooter held his own effortlessly alongside the rap titans, proving his star power was never dependent on features.

When Scooter reached beyond Atlanta’s borders

Though Atlanta was his home base, Young Scooter had no trouble stepping outside the region and matching energy with major names from other cities.

One such example was “On It,” his collaboration with Chicago drill pioneer Chief Keef and superproducer Mike WiLL Made-It. The track merged the intensity of Midwestern drill with Southern trap bounce — a true showcase of Scooter’s ability to move across sounds without losing his identity.

He also brought his Southern drawl to the West Coast on “Don’t Trust,” a hard-hitting track from YG’s Just Re’d Up 2. With bars like “When I’m in the club, shooters outside, they don’t give a d**n ‘bout a n**ga standin’ in the crowd,” he delivered a performance that meshed seamlessly with YG’s Compton bravado, underscoring Scooter’s cross-regional appeal.