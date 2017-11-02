Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Scooter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Hip Hop community is in mourning following the sudden death of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, born Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey. The Streetz Krazy artist died on his birthday on Friday (March 28). He was 39 years old. The tragedy, according to local news outlet 11 Alive, is connected to an ongoing investigation into a domestic incident at a home in the Lakewood Heights community located in the southeast part of the city.

In a press conference, Atlanta police Lt. Andrew Smith explained, “There was a 911 call of a dispute with shots fired and a female being dragged back into the residence. When officers arrived, a male initially opened the door [and then] closed the door on the officer’s face without communicating.” He said two men fled on foot, one of whom is believed to be Scooter. The other male individual later returned to the home. The claims of a possibly injured woman have not been substantiated.

The Street Lottery lyricist reportedly jumped over two fences and suffered a bloody injury while trying to evade the police. “When he fell, [he sustained] some type of fracture injury to the leg, which caused the bleeding,” said Smith, as he clarified that officers never fired their weapons at him. Scooter was transported to Grady Marcus Trauma Center where he died. The Fulton County Coroner’s Office has not released further details about his passing.

Young Scooter became a breakout rap sensation with the 2012 song “Colombia”

Buzz surrounding the South Carolina native garnered collaborations with Gucci Mane on their 2013 mixtape Free Bricks 2, Future, Juicy J and Young Thug for “DI$Function” in 2014, Young Thug’s “Guwop” in 2016, and Future and Juice WRLD’s “Jet Lag” in 2018. He solidified major co-signs when he signed to Freebandz record label and then to Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad Monopoly records.

Young Scooter was charting a big year for 2025 with new music

On Feb. 11, his newest single, “Overseas Juggin,” produced by Juvy Catcher and BabyPlugg, landed on DSPs. That same month, on Feb. 4, he released the 12-track album Fast Lane Juugin. In March 2024, he liberated Trap’s Last Hope mixtape and then 80’s Baby in April.

The Hip Hop community reacts to Young Scooter’s heartbreaking death

In an Instagram Story post just before midnight on March 28, Waka Flocka Flame wrote, “Street, you had [me] crying before my show, my n**ga. You the f**king backbone n**ga, d**n brada.” A few slides later, he reposted a photo of the local star where he wished him a happy birthday in the caption. Waka also wrote, “D**n, I can’t even pop it this year in AAU. Fly high, Street!!! [You were] one of them ones.” See more of the messages shared about the rising talent below.