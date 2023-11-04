Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt YG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

YG is welcoming fans to a club of distinguished men in what many believe may be the beginning of the rollout for a forthcoming album. A “Training Camp” video was shared to his social media March 21 with a single word as the caption: gentlemen.

The footage begins with a close-up shot of the Compton native running on a treadmill. As the scene widens, it is revealed that he is dressed in black slacks, a white button-up, a black tie, a black blazer, black gloves and black dress shoes. Around him are a dozen men dressed in the same uniform, each engaged in a workout of their own, including cycling, bench press, push-ups, weighted lunges, pull-ups, bicep curls and hitting a punching bag. A lone woman dressed in a white collared button-up shirt, black mini shorts, black stockings and black heels can be observed offering the men glasses of water on a tray.

The teaser is backed by a male narrator who states, “Everybody wants to join the gentleman’s club, but it’s everybody who does not have what it takes: honor, code, morals, respect. Scandalousness is not accepted, but when it’s giving, we own your neck. More action. Talk less. Money. Power. Law. Success. Never speak on what you saw. Play chess. Family first. God and Jesus. Yes, I’m my brother’s keeper. Left the streets, that’s how they treat you. This time, I won’t mislead you. Welcome to the gentleman’s club.” All the while, YG never breaks his stride, keeping his eyes locked straight ahead on the camera. As the video concludes, only then is a female voice overheard stating, “Training camp is now complete. The gentleman’s prayer is next. Please make your way to the chapel.”

On Twitter, one follower’s reaction read, “Let’s goooo. [This is] what the city been waiting for.” Someone else commented, “I can sense the K. Dot [Kendrick Lamar] feature.” A third said, “Whatever this is, I’m here for it.”

Speculation about the rapper and Dr. Dre working together could soon heat up

In YG’s 2016 hit “Twist My Fingaz,” he famously rapped, “Hold up, I really got something to say/ I’m the only one who made it out the West without Dre.” But in June 2024, fans began to question if their long-overdue meeting on wax could finally come to fruition. The two artists were spotted hugging and exchanging words at Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” amid the climax of the “Not Like Us” craze. It appeared as though the Chronic mastermind told YG to “call me” as he made a phone gesture with his hand. People can only speculate about what the two men would have to banter about, but for many, their hope is that getting in the studio together was at the top of the list.

The “F**k Donald Trump” hitmaker’s last single, “Hardaway,” was a collaboration with Eladio Carrión and Duki released in October 2024. That August, he loaded up his core following with 19 tracks on the two-disc JUST RE’D UP 3.