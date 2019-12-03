Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Mustard and YG performing at The Kia Forum in California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DJ Mustard is one of the most influential producers in modern music. His West Coast sound, characterized by heavy basslines, sharp snares, and catchy melodies, has left an indelible mark on Hip Hop and R&B. Whether it's street anthems or club bangers, Mustard has especially proven his versatility in shaping rap's soundscape. With tracks that define a generation, Mustard’s fingerprints are on everything from Kendrick Lamar’s introspective moments to hits that keep us dancing. In this list, we’re diving into the 19 best songs DJ Mustard has produced on — each one a gem that contributed to the sound of Hip Hop and R&B as we know it.

1. Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar



Kicking things off with a bang, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” stands as one of the most profound songs produced by DJ Mustard. The track, born from the lyricist’s high-profile feud with Drake, gives K. Dot the space to reflect on cultural divides, identity, and resilience, with Mustard’s thumping basslines driving the intensity of his message. The track is as much about the sonic experience as it is about Lamar’s lyrical brilliance.

2. My N**ga by YG



When DJ Mustard teamed up with YG for “My N**ga,” they crafted one of the most influential street anthems of the decade. The infectious hook and thumping beat immediately made the song a staple in West Coast rap. Mustard's production allows YG's delivery to dominate, perfectly complementing the tough yet celebratory nature of the track.

3. Paranoid by Ty Dolla Sign



Ty Dolla Sign’s “Paranoid” is the definition of West Coast smooth. With its slow bounce and atmospheric production, the song has Ty reflecting on his relationships and the pressure of fame. Mustard’s ability to create a chill, haunting beat here complements Ty's laid-back but emotionally charged delivery. The track became a favorite for fans of Ty's style, representing his mix of R&B vulnerability and Hip Hop grit.

4. I Don’t F**k With You by Big Sean



“I Don’t F**k With You” is one of Big Sean’s biggest hits, and DJ Mustard’s production played a major role in its success. The beat's heavy bass and catchy rhythm allowed Sean's lyrical attack to hit even harder. This anthem about moving on and cutting out negative energy quickly became a fan favorite, with its unforgettable hook making waves across clubs and radio stations. The track showcased Mustard’s ability to create an engaging, simple beat that allows the artist’s personality to shine through.

5. I’m Different by 2 Chainz



“I’m Different” is another classic collaboration between DJ Mustard and 2 Chainz. The song features Mustard's signature minimalist production, which lets 2 Chainz’s charismatic delivery and larger-than-life personality take center stage. The track’s booming bass and repetitive rhythm make it the perfect anthem for flexing, and its success helped solidify both creatives as major forces in music.

6. Show Me by Kid Ink



“Show Me” by Kid Ink, featuring Chris Brown, is a straight-up club banger that shows off DJ Mustard’s range. With a beat that blends Hip Hop, R&B, and a bit of pop flavor, the track became an instant hit. Mustard’s production matched perfectly with Kid Ink and Breezy’s smooth flows. The song’s irresistible hook and groove made it one of the go-to tracks for party playlists, proving Mustard’s ability to craft tracks that bridge the gap between Hip Hop and mainstream pop.

7. Left, Right by YG



YG and DJ Mustard’s collaboration on “Left, Right” is a classic. Mustard provides catchy and rhythmic production that makes it impossible to sit still. YG’s direct, no-nonsense delivery created an instant favorite that spoke to curvaceous, beautiful women. “Left, Right” remains a crucial piece of both artists’ discographies, capturing the energy of the West Coast.

8. Big Bank by YG



“Big Bank” is a party anthem that combines YG's energy with DJ Mustard's signature production style. The track's heavy bass and upbeat tempo made it a go-to song for club nights and celebratory moments. Mustard’s beatmaking prowess allows YG’s energetic flow to stand out, making the song a fan favorite for its high-energy vibe and motivational lyrics about achieving wealth and status.

9. Up Down (Do This All Day) by T-Pain

"Up Down (Do This All Day)" is a 2013 track by none other than T-Pain, featuring B.o.B and produced by DJ Mustard. The song blends T-Pain's signature Auto-Tune vocals with Mustard's bouncy, synth-driven production, creating a club anthem that celebrates nightlife and indulgence. When “Up Down” comes on, you can’t help but move to it.

10. Rack City by Tyga

"Rack City" by Tyga features a minimalist beat with catchy hooks. The track solidified the rapper’s mainstream success, as it reached No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA. Ask anyone about Tyga’s most influential tracks and they’re bound to mention “Rack, Rack City, b**chhhh!”

11. 2 On by Tinashe

"2 On" blends electronic R&B with a club-ready rhythm. It reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. “2 On” stands as one of the singer’s most loved works and laid the foundation for her takeover in dance-ready music.

12. Or Nah by Ty Dolla Sign

"Or Nah" by Ty Dolla Sign featuring Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard had all the ladies swooning when it dropped. The song's provocative lyrics and catchy beat made it an instant staple. The remix with The Weeknd further solidified the song’s impact.

13. Don’t Tell ‘Em by Jeremih

"Don't Tell 'Em" is a 2014 hit by Jeremih featuring YG and produced by DJ Mustard. The track samples Snap!'s "Rhythm Is a Dancer," blending electronic R&B with Hip Hop elements. Its catchy hook and beat made it a club favorite. Along with his collaborators, Jeremih has proven to be another incomparable force in music.

14. Post To Be by Omarion

"Post To Be" by Omarion, featuring Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko, is yet another hit produced by DJ Mustard. The song's catchy beat complemented humorous lyrics like, "I might let your boy chauffeur me/ But he gotta eat the booty like groceries.” There were a lot more quotable hot takes by the unexpected yet star-studded ensemble. Tune in to peep for yourself!

15. Needed Me by Rihanna

"Needed Me" is a fan-favorite anthem from Rihanna's eighth studio album, ANTI. Produced by DJ Mustard, the song features a sultry melody and candid lyrics about self-worth and independence. It reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of Rihanna's most notable and beloved offerings. The fashion, music, and business mogul sings about a man who was trying to fix his “inner issues with a bad b**tch.” Needless to say, this was an instant hit with the ladies.

16. Boo’d Up by Ella Mai

"Boo'd Up" is Ella Mai's breakout hit from the 2017 EP, Ready. The track combines R&B and Hip Hop vibes while capturing the essence of young love. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked a significant milestone in Ella Mai’s career, going viral with fans everywhere singing the lyrics nonstop.

17. Trip by Ella Mai

This 2018 single by Ella Mai was also produced by DJ Mustard. The track delves into the complexities of love and vulnerability, showcasing Ella's emotive vocals. “Trip” solidified her presence in contemporary R&B.

18. With You by Mariah Carey

Mustard has worked with up-and-coming talent as well as undeniable icons. The 2018 single "With You" by Mariah Carey, featured on her 15th studio album, Caution, showcases her signature vocal prowess and emotional depth. The living legend has proven that she has incredible range vocally and lyrically... But make no mistake, this is definitely one of our favorite versions of the global icon, MiMi.

19. tv off by Kendrick Lamar

Of course, we can’t leave out Kendrick Lamar’s viral GNX offering “tv off.” The anthem, which features the groundbreaking artist screaming Mustard at the top of his lungs on the track, is a viral sensation that has spawned countless hilarious memes on social media. Be sure to tune into the album if you haven’t already.