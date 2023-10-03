Image Image Credit Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In an environment where music frequently reflects life's hardships and achievements, Big Sean stands out as a source of optimism and self-empowerment. Since his debut with Finally Famous in 2011, the Roc Nation signee has continuously encouraged listeners to prioritize their emotional, physical and spiritual health. His songs are loaded with messages about his love for Detroit, the value of hard work and the importance of tenacity in achieving the life you want. With chart-topping successes like "Blessings" and "Bounce Back," and album sales in the millions, Big Sean's impact on the business is plain to see.

His wisdom goes beyond music, as proven by his latest work, a book titled “Go Higher: Five Factors for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace.” It captures his worldview and provides practical advice for achieving growth and fulfillment. Many of Big Sean's songs contain powerful affirmations that urge fans to be their best selves. Let's explore some of his lyrics that serve as positive affirmations.

1. Blessings: “I live the life I deserve, blessed.”

"Blessings" featuring Drake is from Big Sean’s third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, released in 2015. The song considerably influenced the charts, reaching No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its lyrics are filled with themes of gratitude, success and trust in oneself. When Big Sean raps this line, he sends a powerful message of self-esteem and thankfulness for his hard-earned success. It serves as a reminder to appreciate one's path and the benefits of perseverance and hard effort.

2. Blessings: “Always down for the cause, never down for the count.”

In the same song, Big Sean emphasizes his unwavering dedication and resilience with this bar. It speaks to the importance of staying committed to your goals and the things that are important to you, regardless of setbacks or challenges. It’s an empowering reminder that true strength lies in the refusal to give up, no matter how tough the journey gets.

3. Bounce Back: “Everything I do is righteous / Betting on me is the right risk.”

These lyrics from “Bounce Back” are a powerful message of confidence and fortitude. The entire track acts as an affirmation for anyone going through difficult times, inspiring listeners to believe in themselves and their ability to overcome any obstacle. It illustrates the strength that comes from overcoming adversity and regaining control. The anthem appears on his fourth studio album I Decided. and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. Precision: “My life was a highlight reel that keep on looping.”

"Precision" was released in March, after a long period of silence from the Grammy-nominated artist. In the song, Big Sean offers this motivating line that reminds everyone life is filled with moments to celebrate and appreciate. It encourages people to embrace their accomplishments and victories, no matter how great or small, and to find joy in the journey. Although the Kendrick and Drake beef may have overshadowed its release, the Detroit native delivered.

5. So Much More: “My dream girl is every night, my dream car is optional.”

This remark from “So Much More” suggests that anyone can achieve whatever their minds can imagine. Big Sean’s personal path from financial hardship to possessing the girl and car he had only dreamed of is inspiring. It proves that with diligence and determination, anyone can make their dreams a reality, no matter how far-fetched they might seem.

6. Why Would I Stop?: “So why would I stop, I am unstoppable.”

From his fifth studio album, Detroit 2, "Why Would I Stop" sees this motivational lyric. The bar acts as a reminder to listeners about their strength and potential for greatness. Big Sean encourages people who listen to keep going in the face of difficulty, emphasizing the importance of resilience and drive.

7. Bigger Than Me: “You know it's a way in even when the doors are closed.”

Sean Don's "Bigger Than Me" provides a positive outlook on unfavorable situations. He argues that challenges aren’t permanent hurdles, rather setbacks are opportunities for growth and creativity. These lyrics advise listeners to be strong regardless of the circumstances. There is always a path forward, even when doors close. Big Sean motivates them to embrace an attitude of innovation and seek alternative paths to success.

8. Deep Reverence: “And if it cost your peace of mind, it might be too expensive.”

Featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, "Deep Reverence" urges you to consider the true cost of your aspirations and actions, emphasizing that giving up peace of mind is not worth any sort of tangible benefit or success. This advice prompts fans to emphasize self-care and emotional well-being, asserting that true wealth and success stem from within. The track appears on Big Sean’s Detroit 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

9. Deep Reverence: “Looking at my life story, God’s a good author.”

This bar expresses feelings of gratitude and faith throughout one's life. Hussle, recognized for conveying motivating and inspirational concepts through his music and deeds, was a perfect collaborator for “Deep Reverence.” He was adamant about inspiring and elevating those around him through his words and community service, which translated into his music and ultimately increased the song's effect.

10. All Me: “I got 99 problems, getting rich ain't one.”

Drake's collaborative track "All Me" featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz appeared on 2013's Nothing Was The Same. In the hit, Big Sean delivers these famed words that portray a confident and resolute mindset. He implies that while he faces numerous problems, financial success is not one of them. This sentiment challenges listeners to remain motivated and focused on their objective, reminding them that they can defeat whatever comes their way.

11. Sacrifices: “Focused on the inner me, never on the enemy."

Big Sean’s motivating line in “Sacrifices” highlights the value of self-improvement and personal growth over focusing on negativity and external difficulties. By highlighting the necessity for individual reflection and self-awareness, these words invite audiences to prioritize their development and well-being, shifting their focus away from distractions or disagreements with others.

12. Voices in My Head/Stick To The Plan: “I realized there's no dream that I can't fill / I manifested all while I'm the man still.”

"Voices in My Head/Stick to the Plan" by Big Sean is a compelling exploration of self-reflection and determination. These standout lines exude confidence and resilience, pushing people to embrace their infinite potential. The rapper tells us to fiercely pursue our goals through modeling tenacity and self-belief, proving that with steadfast resolve, anything is possible.

13. Voices in My Head/Stick To The Plan: “Stick to the plan / Stay focused.”

Big Sean continues to stick to the plan, encouraging listeners to stay focused on their ambitions and see them through to the end. He highlights the importance of staying true to one's path and maintaining concentration.

14. Higher: “I made myself a boss and then I gave me a promotion.”

In this hit, the “I Don't F**k With You” hitmaker expresses a sense of self-empowerment and self-belief, underlining the idea that success begins internally. With an emphasis on confidence, these lyrics encourage listeners to constantly strive for self-improvement. “Higher" is a repeat-worthy track from his classic Detroit mixtape.

15. Higher: “Never settling, life is too fast just to settle in.”

The rapper displays an attitude of constant improvement in the pursuit of greatness. He exhorts his audience to reject mediocrity and complacency in favor of embracing change. The song encourages listeners to step outside their comfort zones and aim for excellence by highlighting the short duration of life and the significance of seizing opportunities.