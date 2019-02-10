Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt André 3000, Childish Gambino, and Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop has always been at the forefront of musical innovation, and rappers have frequently altered their sound to stay relevant or express their evolving visions. Over the years, several notable rappers have undergone dramatic shifts in their musical style, often to the surprise and sometimes to the chagrin of their fan bases. These transformations can be attributed to various factors, including personal growth, changes in the music industry, and the desire to reach broader audiences.

One of the most prominent examples of a rapper drastically changing his or her sound is Kanye West. Starting with his soul-sampling debut, The College Dropout, West continually reinvented his approach with each subsequent album. His fourth release, 808s & Heartbreak, marked a significant departure from his previous work, featuring Auto-Tuned singing and minimalistic, synth-driven production. This album was pivotal in shaping the future of Hip Hop and R&B and influenced a countless amount of artists as a result. Ye’s later projects, such as Yeezus, further pushed boundaries with industrial and experimental sounds.

Another example is Lil Wayne, who transitioned from his early days as a hardcore Southern rapper to a more exploratory talent with rock and pop elements. His seventh LP, Rebirth, saw Wayne fully embrace alternative influences, complete with guitar solos and punk-inspired tracks. While the reception was mixed, this bold move showcased his willingness to step outside the conventional borders of Hip Hop. Similarly, Tyler, The Creator's transformation from the gritty, controversial content of his early work with Odd Future to the more melodic, jazz-influenced sound of albums like Flower Boy and IGOR reflected his growth as an artist and a person.

Including the aforementioned, below lies a list of 13 rappers who have found new ways to be creative musically, all of which became major factors in pushing the culture forward. These artists aren't at the forefront of the culture for nothing.

1. Childish Gambino

Initially known for his witty, punchline-heavy rap style on projects like Camp and Because the Internet, Childish Gambino – the alter ego of writer, actor, and comedian Donald Glover – shifted his sound dramatically with Awaken, My Love! This album marked a significant departure from his earlier work, embracing a psychedelic soul and funk aesthetic reminiscent of the disco era. Gambino would once again pivot with the socially charged "This Is America," which fused elements of trap, gospel, and Afrobeat. Given more recent drops like Atavista, one can continue to expect plenty of fresh and new things from the Stone Mountain star.

2. Kanye West

Beginning with his debut album, The College Dropout, Kanye West quickly established himself as a master of soul-sampling and insightful, socially conscious lyrics. With each subsequent release, he redefined his sound and the broader Hip Hop landscape. 808s & Heartbreak introduced Auto-Tuned vocals and minimalist, emotive production. The critically acclaimed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy boasted orchestral, grandiose elements. West continued to challenge expectations with the abrasive, industrial tones of Yeezus before switching to the gospel-infused Jesus Is King. Even with that, Ye has continued to push musical boundaries since, with his latest being an ongoing, genre-bending series alongside Ty Dolla Sign.

3. ASAP Rocky

Emerging from Harlem with his LIVE.LOVE.ASAP mixtape, Rocky quickly garnered attention for his unique blend of Southern rap influences, chopped-and-screwed elements, and luxurious, fashion-forward aesthetic. He continued much of that with his official debut, LONG.LIVE.ASAP, before delving deep into experimentation with AT.LONG.LAST.ASAP, which incorporated rock, psychedelia, and introspective themes. Testing pushed boundaries even further by featuring unconventional sounds, fragmented song structures, and collaborations with artists from various genres.

4. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator burst onto the scene with the abrasive, controversial content of his debut mixtape, Bastard, and its immediate follow-up, Goblin, all of which was marked by dark, gritty beats and rebellious themes. With each subsequent project, however, the Cali star's sound became more refined and diverse. Cherry Bomb hinted at a shift by blending aggressive tracks with more melodic, jazz-influenced pieces. This transformation fully blossomed with Flower Boy, where lush arrangements and introspective lyrics highlighted his maturation as a musician and a person. IGOR cemented his status as a visionary artist, combining elements of soul, funk, and R&B into a cohesive narrative about love and heartbreak.

5. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty’s formal introduction, Lil Boat, was full of playful, AutoTune-heavy styles and catchy, bubblegum trap beats, a combination that earned him the title of "mumble rapper" from his critics. His early work, characterized by vibrant, carefree anthems like "One Night" and "Minnesota," appealed to a younger audience with its lighthearted and whimsical approach. As Yachty’s career progressed, he began to experiment with a wider range of sounds and themes. This all culminated with Let’s Start Here., a full pivot from rap to genres like psychedelic rock, pop, and funk. Even with such a diversion, the QC star continued to find new Hip Hop-oriented lanes for himself in subsequent releases.

6. André 3000

It’s aleady a given that André 3000 is no stranger to trying something new and different. His earlier work as a member of Outkast and Dungeon Family showcased a healthy combination of Southern rap and soul. As longtime collaborator Big Boi honed in on the aforementioned sounds, Dré became increasingly eclectic and experimental. By the time Outkast released Aquemini and Stankonia, his contributions were marked by innovative production, intricate lyricism, and a willingness to explore diverse genres. This evolution reached its zenith with the dual album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, where André's half ventured into funk, jazz, and R&B. Somehow, the Atlanta veteran took things even further when he released his long-awaited solo debut, New Blue Sun, a wind instrument-based hodgepodge of ambient and new-age vibes.

7. Eminem

After taking on a Nas-inspired approach with the independent release Infinite, Eminem emerged as the comically violent alter ego Slim Shady, complete with provocative lyrics, dark humor, and rapid-fire delivery. The rebellious and controversial persona began to make way for the raw, emotional, and technical Marshall Mathers, the actual person, and his debut and sophomore LPs quickly cemented his place as a Hip Hop legend in the making. Over the years, Em's music evolved to reflect his personal struggles and growth, notably in albums like Recovery and Revival, where he addressed his battles with addiction and introspection.

8. Three 6 Mafia

Rising from Memphis, Tennessee, Three 6 Mafia – formerly known as Triple 6 Mafia – initially gained attention for their gritty, underground sound, characterized by haunting production and dark, horror-themed lyrics. As they gained mainstream recognition, the collective began to incorporate elements of crunk and trap music while collaborating with artists outside the rap genre. This evolution culminated in their historic Academy Award for the Hustle & Flow standout "It's Hard Out Here For A Pimp.”

9. Drake

Drake's musical evolution is a journey that mirrors his relentless pursuit of innovation and reinvention within the Hip Hop and R&B landscape (and beyond). The Toronto star first burst onto the scene via a series of dope cuts alongside his Young Money boss, Lil Wayne, a barrage of hard-hitting raps, and a slight drawl that hadn’t yet given way to his Canadian accent. As his career progressed, Drake showcased his unlimited versatility by diving head-first into rap, soul, pop, dancehall, Latin, and – upon releasing the surprise drop Honestly, Nevermind – the vast electronic genre. The OVO star effectively proved that he simply can’t be placed in one box, and there’s no telling what avenue he might drive down next.

10. Earl Sweatshirt

Much like his former Odd Future compadre, Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt spent his career graduating from his rebellious horrorcore vibes as a youth to a more mature lyricist with a clear perspective on life, family, and more. While the breakout release Earl was filled with depraved and violent lyrics about deplorable, fictionalized acts, more recent efforts like Sick! gave poignant takes on the state of the world during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

11. Black Eyed Peas

Few groups have changed their overall sound as drastically as the Black Eyed Peas. Originating as an alternative Hip Hop group, the Los Angeles collective quickly garnered attention for their socially conscious lyrics and eclectic sound. Upon Fergie’s inclusion in the group, the Peas catapulted to mainstream success after infusing their music with infectious pop hooks and electronic elements. Hits like "Where Is the Love?" and "I Gotta Feeling" dominated the charts and solidified their status as international superstars.

12. David Banner

David Banner's evolution as an artist and human being is a compelling narrative of growth, resilience, and self-discovery. He initially gained prominence with his gritty, Southern-infused rap style, heard on tracks like “Like A Pimp” and “Cadillac’s On 22’s.” The Mississippi talent began expanding into other sounds, which led to hits like “Play” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Get Like Me.” While fans received glimpses of socially and politically charged subject matter throughout Banner’s career, more recent efforts like The God Box were fully immersed in such themes, along with introspective songs about spirituality, mental health, and personal transformation.

13. Lil Wayne

Emerging as a teenage prodigy with the Cash Money Records collective, Wayne quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with through his rapid-fire delivery, witty wordplay, and infectious charisma. His early solo albums, such as Tha Block Is Hot and Tha Carter, solidified his status as a rising star in Hip Hop. However, it was with the release of Tha Carter III that Lil Wayne reached iconic status, earning critical acclaim and commercial success with hits like "Lollipop" and "A Milli." Throughout his career, Wayne's music has undergone various transformations, from his experimentation with rock-infused sounds on Rebirth to his introspective lyricism on projects like Tha Carter V.