Image Image Credit Michael S. Schwartz / Contributor via Getty Images and David Livingston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ronald Island and Chris Jasper Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Jasper, a beloved member of The Isley Brothers, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 23). His family shared the heartbreaking news on Monday (Feb. 24), revealing that he lost his battle with cancer after being diagnosed in December 2024.

Joining fans in honoring his legacy, Ronald Isley mourned the loss of his fellow groupmate on Tuesday (Feb. 25). “Chris Jasper wasn’t just a musician — he was a musical genius, a lyricist, an extended member of the Isley family, a pioneer, and a key part of the sound that shaped generations,” he shared on Instagram.

Ronald added, “Our hearts are heavy, but we are grateful for the time, the music, and the memories we shared. His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy, brother.”

Chris Jasper’s family honors his legacy

Jasper joined The Isley Brothers in 1973, having contributed to classics like “For the Love of You,” “Between the Sheets,” and “Fight the Power.” In a statement, his family wrote, “His songwriting talent and expertise on keyboards and synthesizers became the cornerstone of the group's signature sound." They later acknowledged his contributions to Isley-Jasper-Isley, the group he formed alongside Ernie and Marvin Isley in 1984.

“Beyond his musical achievements, Chris was a dedicated and loving husband and father,” the statement continued. Jasper is survived by his wife and three children: Michael, Nicholas, and Christopher. “He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations,” his family added.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Jasper was inducted into in 1992, also paid tribute to the late Ohio native. The museum said he “played a key role in defining the sound of soul and funk in the 1970s and 1980s.”

Sadly, Jasper isn’t the only member of The Isley Brothers we’ve lost in recent years. In 2023, Rudolph Isley passed away at 86 after suffering a heart attack.