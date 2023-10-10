REVOLT’s “Rate ‘Em’” assesses sneakers on a scale of 1 to 5 based on the following categories: Quality, design, desirability/hype, originality, and story. How would you rate the FCTRY MOCC?

Abhi: For quality, I’ll give it a 4.9 because of the thickness of the EVA foam on the MOCC. Also, there’s a video on our IG of the shoe being run over by a car, and it just pops back up with no scars, and with a wipe, it’s clean again. That speaks to its quality.

For design, I’ll give it a 5 because it’s unique. How many people do you know who brought a product to market that is influenced by Native American and Indian traditions, and made by a Black man from the Bronx who lived and ran a factory in India, and got inspiration from those cultures, and then combined it with threads of moccasins, and put shoes together? It’s unique and not on the market.

In terms of desirability/hype, we blew up on Hypebeast and we’ve been covered by all the big media outlets, so there’s a lot of buzz around FCTRY LAb. We also sold out our first drop, so we get a full-blown 5.

For originality, I’ll club it with my answer on design because it’s unique in terms of being inspired by two ancient cultures, so I’ll also give it a 5.

Lastly, for story, how many other campaigns do you know where MiG-29 planes are flying over a shoe on a 17,000-foot-high border between India and China? Also, giant shoes were shot in Uzbekistan over Soviet-era trains. This is pretty radical stuff in terms of our content, so I’ll give it a 5 here as well.

Omar: I’ll start by saying first of all, making shoes is hard. I’ve been in this business 21 years and understanding the nuisances, and the engineering, and the development, and really being able to combine that with this creative aesthetic drive that I have, and finding my footing, and being able to translate that into building shoes, and spending that extended period of my whole career perfecting it was tough. I’ve failed more times than I’ve succeeded and being able to make it to this point now using all of those failures and successes, and pouring that into the shoes that I’m now able to create through FCTRY LAb and put out into the market, I think all of those things in some way, shape, or form tie back into all of those different attributes that you talked about from quality, design, desirability/hype, originality, and story. So yeah, I’m going to be bias and give it 5s across the board.

Where do you see FCTRY LAb in the next five years?

Omar: One thing that stands out for me is building this company to a place where it can become a platform for young creators. A place where young creators can come and be able to have access to a tool that they normally wouldn’t have access to. I think about my time as a kid — if I knew there was a facility when I was a 7-year-old, or even as a young student in college, to know that something like this existed and that there was a possibility to be able to work with them or see my vision come to life. There’s nothing better than imagining something in your head and then actually being able to see it in front of you. For me, it’s about, as this company continues to grow, as we believe and know it will, how can we continue to use our platform to help those young creators who have dreams and aspirations to be the next Jerry Lorenzo, or the next Virgil, or even the next Omar Bailey, if you will. There are probably five other things on my mind, but that one stands out.

That’s a great way to look at it.

The FCTRY MOCC will be released in two colorways on Oct. 11 for $140 exclusively at fctrylab.com.