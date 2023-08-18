Usher is giving Black and brown kids tools they need to succeed -- and helping mothers out

/ 08.18.2023
Music legend Usher is taking a break from his Las Vegas residency, which he surprisingly revealed will return November 2023 — as well going viral with Keke Palmer for his new “Boyfriend” music video — to head to Atlanta, Georgia for the Disruptivator Summit.
50 years of hip hop & high fashion: The evolution from streetwear to runways
Explore the undeniable fusion of hip hop and fashion over the past 50 years in ...
Decoding hip hop's billionaire blueprint: From JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and Diddy
On this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into hip hop’s rich ...
Will Carlee Russell’s kidnapping lie negatively impact Black people who really are victims?
Now that we know Carlee Russell fabricated her kidnap story, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines ...
Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career
In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with ...